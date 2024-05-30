By

Update: Elon Musk has responded to the report. Paragraph 4 has been removed as a result:

There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2024

A new report claims that Donald Trump has been interested in adding Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for an advisory role in the White House if he were to be re-elected later this year.

Trump and Musk have had a tumultuous relationship over the years but it seems the two are potentially a good match for what could be the 45th President’s second term.

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Trump has “expressed interest” in bringing Musk on and making him a more engrained part of border security and economic policy.

According to the report, Trump and Musk met in March at a donor breakfast in Florida, where the former President was seeking a cash infusion. At the breakfast, Trump brought up the idea of Musk becoming an advisor if he were to be re-elected. The New York Times initially reported the breakfast and Musk’s attendance right after it happened. Musk wrote on X that he was “not donating money to either candidate for US President” within days of the story.

Musk also reportedly hosted a dinner in Los Angeles in early April, scheming with people like Peter Thiel, Rupert Murdoch, and former Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The aim of the dinner was to find ways to fund the Trump campaign, but this is unconfirmed.

Musk would be an ideal leader for Trump’s U.S. Space Force, which was created during his first term.

The original coverage of the reported meeting was corroborated by multiple people.

The move to add Musk would be a groundbreaking one, to say the least, and would add another massive responsibility to his plate.

