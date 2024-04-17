Tesla investors to vote on Texas incorporation, ratification of Musk’s 2018 comp plan at 2024 annual meeting

By

Tesla has filed its Proxy Statement 2024 to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The document included details about the electric vehicle maker’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, updates regarding the company’s plans for CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package, as well as an initiative to move Tesla’s state of corporation from Delaware to Texas.

In her Letter to Stockholders, Tesla Chairperson of the Board Robyn Denholm noted that Texas has become the company’s business home, so it also makes sense that 2024 would be the year when Tesla would transfer its state of incorporation from Delaware to the Lone Star state. She also noted that thousands of Tesla shareholders have already shared similar sentiments with the company.

“2024 is the year that Tesla should move home to Texas. We are asking for your vote to approve Tesla’s move from Delaware, our current state of incorporation, to a new legal home in Texas. Texas is already our business home, and we are committed to it… Texas is where we should continue working towards our mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy, as we lay the foundation for our growth with our ramp and build of factories for our future vehicles and to help meet the demand for energy storage as well as with our progress in artificial intelligence via full self-driving and Optimus,” Denholm wrote.

The Tesla Chairperson of the Board also noted that TSLA shareholders would be able to vote to ratify Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation plan in the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, which was rescinded by a Delaware court earlier this year. Denholm noted that ratification of Musk’s 2018 compensation plan, whose targets have already been fully met by the CEO ahead of schedule, would restore Tesla stockholder democracy.

“Corporate democracy and stockholder rights are at the heart of Tesla’s values. Earlier this year, a Delaware Court ruling in Tornetta v. Musk (which can be found as Annex I to this Proxy Statement) struck down one of your votes and rescinded the pay package that an overwhelming majority of you voted to grant to our CEO, Elon Musk, in 2018. The Tornetta Court decided, years later, that the CEO pay package was not “entirely fair” to the very same stockholders who voted to approve it — even though approximately 73% of all votes cast by our disinterested stockholders voted to approve it in 2018,” Denholm wrote.

Tesla is expected to hold its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on June 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The meeting will be held at Gigafactory Texas in Austin, Texas.

Following is a list of proposals that are up for a vote in Tesla’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting, as well as the Board’s vote recommendations.

Tesla Proposals

A Tesla proposal to elect two Class II directors to serve for a term of three years, or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified (“Proposal One”). – Board Recommendation: “FOR” A Tesla proposal to approve executive compensation on a non-binding advisory basis (“Proposal Two”). – Board Recommendation: “FOR” A Tesla proposal to ratify the 100% performance-based stock option award to Elon Musk that was proposed to and approved by our stockholders in 2018 (“Proposal Four”). – Board Recommendation: “FOR” A Tesla proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tesla’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (“Proposal Five”). – Board Recommendation: “FOR”

Stockholder Proposals

A stockholder proposal regarding reduction of director terms to one year, if properly presented (“Proposal Six”). – Board Recommendation: “AGAINST” A stockholder proposal regarding simple majority voting provisions in our governing documents, if properly presented (“Proposal Seven”). – Board Recommendation: “AGAINST” A stockholder proposal regarding annual reporting on anti-harassment and discrimination efforts, if properly presented (“Proposal Eight”). – Board Recommendation: “AGAINST” A stockholder proposal regarding adoption of a freedom of association and collective bargaining policy, if properly presented (“Proposal Nine”). – Board Recommendation: “AGAINST” A stockholder proposal regarding reporting on effects and risks associated with electromagnetic radiation and wireless technologies, if properly presented (“Proposal Ten”). – Board Recommendation: “AGAINST” A stockholder proposal regarding adopting targets and reporting on metrics to assess the feasibility of integrating sustainability metrics into senior executive compensation plans, if properly presented (“Proposal Eleven”). – Board Recommendation: “AGAINST” A stockholder proposal regarding committing to a moratorium on sourcing minerals from deep sea mining, if properly presented (“Proposal Twelve”). – Board Recommendation: “AGAINST”

Tesla’s Proxy Statement 2024 can be viewed below.

Tesla Proxy Statement 2024 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

