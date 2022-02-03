Biden-appointed Commerce Sec. calls on Tesla for chip help: ‘Too important to have…feelings hurt’

By

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk could be consulted by the United States government regarding how to battle chip shortages, although the leader of the same government fails to even mention the automaker’s name.

In an interview on Thursday with CNBC, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that the U.S. would seek the help of anyone who could help the country defy the chip and semiconductor shortages that have plagued industries for nearly two years. Raimondo’s focus will be the American automotive sector, which Tesla, despite being a much younger company than any of Detroit’s powerhouses, has been able to combat through in-house advances and other strategies.

“None of this is personal,” Raimondo said in the interview. “Anyone who has good ideas or is willing to help us, absolutely we want the help.”

Tesla has a strange relationship with the current U.S. government. Despite being the global leader in EVs, President Joe Biden has failed to utter the word “Tesla” even once since taking office. Instead, the President’s interests have given General Motors most of the credit. He told CEO Mary Barra that she led the United States’ electrification efforts. GM delivered just 26 electric vehicles in Q4 2021. Tesla delivered over 930,000 in 2021, its largest year in company history. The automaker held sales awards in several countries, including Norway, where EVs have become more popular than gas cars. Additionally, the Model 3 and Model Y were the best-selling EVs in the country in 2021.

It seems Raimondo expects Tesla and Musk to forget about the constant snubs they have been confronted with. However, when the government needs help, they will expect Musk and Tesla to be available with open ears and helpful thoughts.

“These issues are way too important for anyone to have, you know, feelings hurt. Like – let’s just do the work. And as I said, anyone who has good ideas or is willing to help us, absolutely we want the help,” Raimondo said, according to Bloomberg. Raimondo added that Tesla had navigated the chip shortage better than any other due to its roots as a tech company, not an automaker.

In recent days, Tesla fans have pushed back against the Biden administration, demanding that the President say the word “Tesla” one time. It has even been turned into a petition that has amassed over 51,000 signatures.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Biden-appointed Commerce Sec. calls on Tesla for chip help: ‘Too important to have…feelings hurt’