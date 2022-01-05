Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to General Motors’ 26 total EV sales in Q4 2021

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted a response to veteran American automaker General Motors’ total electric vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2021. According to the Tesla CEO, GM’s Q4 2021 numbers definitely have “room to improve,” which is quite an understatement considering the sales numbers posted by the Detroit-based carmaker.

As noted by General Motors, the company sold a total of twenty-six electric vehicles in the fourth quarter. Not twenty-six thousand. Just twenty-six. These were comprised of twenty-five Chevy Bolts and one Hummer EV pickup truck. This was quite interesting considering that GM made it a point to announce last month that Hummer EV customer deliveries were already starting.

Room to improve … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2022

“The first 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickups have been produced at Factory ZERO, and customer deliveries will now begin. The revolutionary GMC supertruck represents the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles to be produced as part of General Motors’ vision for an all-electric future,” GM noted in a press release last month.

While it is no surprise that GM’s EV sales numbers took a hit in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to Bolt’s ongoing recall and the vehicle’s production halt, the single Hummer EV sale was still quite surprising. GM, after all, noted after the all-electric pickup truck’s unveiling that reservations for the Hummer EV Edition 1 were sold out in minutes. It is then quite interesting that more customers who ordered the Edition 1 during the Hummer EV’s launch day opted to not take delivery during the last weeks of December.

For the record, @GM sales totals show it sold one Hummer EV in the fourth quarter and 25 Bolts for a total EV sales of 26 vehicles. — Neal Boudette (@nealboudette) January 4, 2022

While Elon Musk’s Twitter post about GM’s sales numbers could be seen as a rather cheeky response to the veteran automaker’s Q4 2021 EV sales results, the Tesla CEO is coming from a place of experience. Tesla, after all, is arguably the only company in the United States that has successfully ramped and mass-produced a premium electric vehicle. And it did not accomplish it without any challenges either. Musk would be the first to admit that ramping production of the Model 3 was something that nearly killed the company.

General Motors’ Q4 2021 results are definitely disappointing, and it is quite ironic considering that the company is being heavily promoted by the White House as a leader in the electric vehicle market. During a speech at the opening of GM’s Factory Zero, for example, US President Joe Biden patted GM CEO Mary Barra’s back, crediting her for leading the EV revolution. “You changed the whole story, Mary. You did, Mary. You electrified the entire automotive industry. I’m serious. You led, and it matters,” Biden noted.

