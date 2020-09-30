Tesla displays Solar Roof durability while slashing prices

Tesla has made some updates to the Solar Roof page on its website, displaying the durability of the material compared to traditional roofing structures. The company has also reduced the price of the Solar Roof by between 6 and 8 percent, making it more affordable for those who want their homes powered by sustainable energy without losing the traditional “roofing” appearance.

According to the company’s website, the 10 kW Solar Roof now costs $31,133. The price is broken down into two categories: roof cost and solar cost. The roof costs $16,260, and the solar costs $14,873.

A screengrab from April 8th, 2020, shows that the price for those two systems was originally $33,950, resulting in an over $2,800 discount.

Credit: Tesla Credit: Tesla

Additionally, the 12.3 kW Solar Roof used to cost $48,128 after Federal Tax Credits. Now, the price has been adjusted to $45,093, which is a 6% decrease in the previous cost.

Tesla also included a new video that shows the strength and durability of the Solar Roof. According to the website, “Solar Roof tiles are more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles and are engineered for all-weather protection.”

Tesla has been pushing its solar program aggressively in 2020, and demand has increased according to company Earnings Updates.

“Solar Roof installations roughly tripled in Q2 compared to Q1. We continue to expand our installation team to increase the deployment rate,” Tesla wrote in its Q2 2020 Earnings Update Letter.

Tesla also listed around 100 job openings on its website in mid-August, all of which were geared toward Solar Roof deployments in various U.S. States.

Tesla rolled out its V3 Solar Roof Tiles last year. Known as Solarglass, Tesla was able to decrease pricing and use faster installation tactics to increase output.

CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that Tesla’s Energy division has the capability to be as large as, or even surpass, the company’s automotive sector. “I think long term, Tesla Energy will be roughly the same size as Tesla automotive. The energy business collectively is bigger than the automotive business,” he said.

Ultimately, for Tesla’s mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy, solar deployment has to be strong. “And in order to achieve a sustainable energy future, we have to have sustainable energy generation, which I think is going to be primarily solar and — followed by wind. And those are intermittent, so you need to have a lot of batteries to store the energy because wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine,” he added.