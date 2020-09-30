Tesla giveaway from David Dobrik encourages people to vote

Tesla owner, enthusiast, and YouTube sensation David Dobrik is doing another Tesla giveaway, but this time, people register to vote.
Dobrik has teamed up with HeadCount, a nonprofit organization that encourages people to register to and perform voting responsibilities during the upcoming election. Dobrik posted a photo on his Instagram account of him with five Tesla Model 3 electric sedans, two with white and three with black interiors.
The caption stated, “Hi!! HeadCount and I are giving away 5 Teslas to you guys!! All you have to do is share this to your story, tag a friend in the comments and make sure you’re good to vote at my link in bio!! Winners will be announced Monday. Good luck!!”
View this post on Instagram
Hi!! HeadCount and I are giving away 5 Teslas to you guys!! All you have to do is share this to your story, tag a friend in the comments and make sure you’re good to vote at my link in bio!! Winners will be announced Monday. Good luck!! @headcountorg No purchase or reg necessary. Exclusions apply. Terms and conditions here:http://bit.ly/345p93f #join2020vote #GoodToVote
Dobrik is a well-known supporter of Tesla’s electric vehicles and owns a Model X P90D that is often spotted in many of his videos. Additionally, Dobrik has given Model 3s and a Model X away to his friends and co-workers in the past. But, this is far from his first Tesla giveaway in terms of a competition.
Last Christmas, Dobrik teamed up with SeatGeek, one of his many sponsors, to give away a Model 3. For his birthday in mid-July, he gave away two more Model 3s with the help of G Fuel.
David Dobrik’s Tesla launch does not define his love for the company
Dobrik is one of Tesla’s most prominent supporters, and his Model X constant appearance in his videos is undoubtedly some of the best advertising available. With over 18 million YouTube subscribers and over 7 billion video views, Dobrik’s continuous gifting of the most sustainable cars on Earth has, without a doubt, won over some viewers to purchase a Tesla.
Interestingly, Dobrik and his many sponsors have never done a giveaway with another manufacturer’s cars. Teslas are the only vehicles that Dobrik has ever done a giveaway for. While he has given friends BMWs, Lamborghinis, and Mercedes-Benz to friends in some of his vlogs, he will only provide the lucky winners of his sweepstakes the most sustainable, energy-friendly cars on Earth: Teslas.
Giving away 5 Teslas to those who are ready to vote!!! https://t.co/9IVVuKdrbw pic.twitter.com/4qWLjL8RuV
— DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) September 29, 2020