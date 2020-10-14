Tesla Solar Roof 15kW installation completed in 4 days: Time-lapse video

A recent video posted by Weddle and Sons Roofing has revealed how fast a 4,000 sq.ft. (about 372 sq.m) roof could be replaced with Tesla Energy’s Solar Roof tiles. The roofing company installed a sizeable 15kW Tesla Solar Roof system on a Topeka, Kansas house. The entire installation, including PV tiles, glass tiles, and flashings, took a total of four days to complete.

The Friday before Weddle and Sons Roofings installed Tesla Solar Roof, the existing roof and dry-in with double-layer Firestone underlayment was torn off the house. Based on the roofing company’s description, tearing off the existing roof seemed to take only one day.

In total, the 15kW Tesla Solar Roof installation, covering 4,000 sq.ft. (about 372 sq.m) seemed to take only five days, including the tear-down of the old roof. For comparison, it usually takes several days to install a new roof, depending on the material used.

According to amconstruct.com, the estimated time for roof installations are as follows:

Wooden Shingles – 3 – 4 days

Slate Tiles and Shingles – 6 – 7 days

Asphalt Shingles – 1 – 2 days

Concrete Tiles and Shingles – 8 – 9 days

(Credit: Weddle and Sons Roofing/YouTube

Elon Musk announced the release of Tesla Solar Roof Version 3 during the EV automaker’s Q3 earnings call in 2019. Tesla scaled-up production of its Solar Roof at Gigafactory New York once Version 3 was ready.

Installation for the latest iteration of Solar Roof steadily picked up at the beginning of this year, before COVID broke out. In February, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company was planning to ramp Solar Roof installation across the United States.

Along with the announcement, Musk included a link to Tesla’s Solar Roof Team page, subtly inviting people to apply for the company’s open positions for roofers, installers, and electricians. Musk has stated in the past that Tesla will need more manpower (i.e. roofers, installers, and electricians) to ramp Solar Roof installation.

COVID ultimately stalled some of Tesla Energy’s progress with production and installation of Solar Roof V3. However, Elon Musk and the rest of the Tesla team remained positive that Solar Roof installation could get back up and running despite the pandemic.

Looking forward to international expansion later this year 😀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2020

“And internally, we want to have at least 1,000 Solar Roof install teams with — and taking a week or perhaps a little less than a week to do an install, which gets you 1,000 a week roof installations. We see demand is good. Production is good. So it’s really all about the install,” said Elon Musk during the Q1 2020 earnings call.

The CEO also talked about Solar Roof’s rising demand globally. He alluded to expanding Tesla Solar Roof installations internationally by the end of the year back in February 2020 before the pandemic hit.

“And then like I said, also build out the training, the very diverse group of companies in the roofing industry to also install Solar Roof that, I think will scale — allow us to scale far beyond 1,000 a week. We’re also seeing a lot of interest outside of North America. So we do expect this to be a product that is international and actually seeing a tremendous amount of interest from China on the Solar Roof. So we’re confident, this will be a very significant product for the Company over time,” Musk said.

Watch a timelapse of Weddle and Sons Roofing’s Tesla Solar Roof installation in the video below.