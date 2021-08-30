Elon Musk’s companies currently provide jobs to ~110k people worldwide

By

Elon Musk recently shared a rather interesting update on Twitter — his companies now employ about 110,000 people worldwide. This is quite impressive considering that in the grand scheme of things, Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk’s other ventures are still just getting started.

Musk’s update came as a response to a TSLA bull on Twitter who inquired if his companies had already reached the 100,000-employee milestone. Musk’s response revealed that his companies had not only met their 100,000 employee mark — they had already passed it.

~110k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021

Elon Musk did not share further details about his companies’ worldwide employee headcount, though there is a good chance that the lion’s share of his workers today are in the United States and China. These are the two countries where Tesla, one of Musk’s largest companies, has operational vehicle production plants, after all.

Considering that Tesla is yet to start operations in its two new vehicle production facilities in Europe and Texas, the EV maker’s worldwide employee headcount would probably grow even more rapidly in the near future. Gigafactory Berlin is still expected to start Model Y production in Germany later this year, and the same is true for Giga Texas. Both facilities are expected to employ thousands of workers as they ramp their vehicle production and as they launch their own dedicated battery cell plants.

It should also be noted that the roughly 110,000 employees that Elon Musk mentioned are only those directly hired by his companies per se. The numbers for indirect jobs related to his projects, such as Tesla’s supply chain, are likely even more impressive.

Elon Musk’s other companies such as SpaceX and The Boring Company are also expanding their workforce, as they attempt more ambitious projects such as the Starship program and the expansions to the Vegas Loop. Other companies related to Musk such as Neuralink are also actively hiring to expand its workforce.

