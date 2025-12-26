Tesla starts showing how FSD will change lives in Europe

Tesla has launched Europe’s first public shuttle service using Full Self-Driving (Supervised) in the rural Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm region of Germany, demonstrating how the technology can restore independence and mobility for people who struggle with limited transport options.

Local officials tested the system on narrow country roads and were impressed by FSD’s smooth, human-like driving, with some calling the service a game-changer for everyday life in areas that are far from urban centers.

Officials see real impact on rural residents

Arzfeld Mayor Johannes Kuhl and District Administrator Andreas Kruppert personally tested the Tesla shuttle service. This allowed them to see just how well FSD navigated winding lanes and rural roads confidently. Kruppert said, “Autonomous driving sounds like science fiction to many, but we simply see here that it works totally well in rural regions too.” Kuhl, for his part, also noted that FSD “feels like a very experienced driver.”

The pilot complements the area’s “Citizen Bus” program, which provides on-demand rides for elderly residents who can no longer drive themselves. Tesla Europe shared a video of a demonstration of the service, highlighting how FSD gives people their freedom back, even in places where public transport is not as prevalent. In the German district of Bitburg-Pruem, we’re offering rides w/ FSD Supervised to citizens with no other means of transport, free of charge https://t.co/xlW4sz292g— Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) December 26, 2025 🚨This is how FSD will change lives in Europe. 🇪🇺❤️



Johannes Kuhl just shared a video that shows exactly how Tesla Self-Driving (Supervised) will improve lives once approved in the EU.



He is the Mayor of Arzfeld, and he joined District Administrator Andreas Kruppert to test the… pic.twitter.com/USIyDJ2GOj— Carbncut (@carbncut) December 23, 2025

What the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Transport says

Rhineland-Palatinate’s Minister Daniela Schmitt supported the project, praising the collaboration that made this “first of its kind in Europe” possible. As per the ministry, the rural rollout for the service shows FSD’s potential beyond major cities, and it delivers tangible benefits like grocery runs, doctor visits, and social connections for isolated residents.

“Reliable and flexible mobility is especially vital in rural areas. With the launch of a shuttle service using self-driving vehicles (FSD supervised) by Tesla in the Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm, an innovative pilot project is now getting underway that complements local community bus services. It is the first project of its kind in Europe.

“The result is a real gain for rural mobility: greater accessibility, more flexibility and tangible benefits for everyday life. A strong signal for innovation, cooperation and future-oriented mobility beyond urban centers,” the ministry wrote in a LinkedIn post.