Tesla subscription service Autonomy now available on Android devices

Autonomy, an electric vehicle subscription company that offers customers a quick, affordable, and easy method to drive a Tesla Model 3, is now available in the Google Play Store. The Android app from Autonomy will work on devices running Android 10 and newer. The service was formerly exclusive to iOS users.

Scott Painter, founder, and CEO of Autonomy, wants to give consumers the capability to drive a Tesla while still having financial freedom and being debt-free in the long run. “There’s a clear product market fit and enthusiasm for our service and the option to subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 by using Autonomy.

“With growing interest and demand from Android users, we expedited our Android app launch, and it is now available on the Google Play Store. This opens the door for more consumers to get behind the wheel of a Tesla with flexibility and freedom from long-term debt,” Painter said.

Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy, believes this is the digital shopping experience customers have been asking for. “Android users can now experience the magic that is Autonomy. Instead of spending hours at a car dealership, qualified Android users can download an app, and in as little as 10 minutes begin their subscription to a Tesla Model 3. This is the digital experience consumers have been demanding in their car shopping experience,” Bauer said.

Customers can customize their Model 3 by using a payment dial. The subscription cost can start as low as $490 per month with an initial start price of $4,900 or as high as $1,000 per month with an initial start fee of $1,000. A $500 refundable security deposit and taxes are expected when the subscription is enabled. A $100 refundable deposit is required to reserve a car through the Autonomy app.

The start charge and monthly payment for Autonomy covers all typical ownership expenses, such as yearly licensing and registration fees, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and normal tire wear and tear, all of which are typically extra costs with a traditional lease or loan.

