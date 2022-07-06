Tesla encourages shareholders to vote in 2022 shareholders meeting

By

Tesla encouraged its shareholders to vote in this year’s shareholder meeting. Tesla released its Shareholder Vote Guide advising the company’s shareholders to vote with management’s recommendations. “Each shareholder has a say in our direction, including deciding on whether Tesla should be allowed to do a 3:1 stock split,” Tesla said on Twitter.

In June, Tesla invited its shareholders to attend its 2022 Annual Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for August 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. It will take place at Tesla’s newly opened Gigafactory Texas. Attendees can attend virtually and there will be a drawing to allow select shareholders to attend in person.

Tesla 3:1 Stock Split

Shareholders will be voting on a 3:1 common stock split which will make more stocks available for both Tesla’s employees and investors. Tesla’s Board of Directors plan are seeking to increase the number of authorized shares to 4,000,000,000.

According to Tesla, the split, “would help reset the market price of our common stock so that our employees will have more flexibility in managing their equity, all of which, in our view, may help maximize stockholder value. In addition, as retail investors have expressed a high level of interest in investing in our stock, we believe the Stock Split will also make our common stock more accessible to our retail shareholders.”

Tesla provided an easy-to-access link for shareholders wanting to cast votes but who are unsure. If you’re a Tesla shareholder and need to learn how you can make your voice heard, click here and choose your broker from the list. Tesla also included a link to its Proxy Statement and you can view that here.

Tesla emphasized the importance of its shareholders’ voices in the proxy statement as well as on Twitter today.

“Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting, we encourage you to read the proxy statement and vote as soon as possible.”

