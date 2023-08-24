Tesla wins permit approval for Diner and Drive-in Movie Supercharger in LA

By

Tesla has won permit approval for its Diner and Drive-In Movie Supercharger in Los Angeles, according to documents seen by Teslarati from the LA Department of Building and Safety.

Tesla has been teasing the possibility for several years of a drive-in movie theater and diner Supercharger site that would host 32 stalls, two screens to show famous movie clips, and a restaurant with rooftop seating.

Initially, it was planned to be built on a series of lots in Santa Monica. However, the location was moved East to Hollywood and will now be placed on located at 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard.

As the project has been moving through the normal regulatory processes, Tesla has been receiving some approvals and requests for corrections on many of its filed applications to begin construction at the Diner/Supercharger.

Permit and Project Approval

In late July, Tesla received approval for the restaurant to grade the area, build walls, and build movie screens on the lot.

These applications were submitted by Tesla in November 2022, and after eight months, the plan was approved by the City of Los Angeles, and the permit was issued on July 18.

The project’s architect is listed as Stantec Architecture, which is based out of Chandler, Arizona. Meanwhile, the contractor listed is PCL Construction Services Inc., which is based out of Glendale, California.

On August 9, the initial grading inspection was completed and approved, so Tesla essentially has the green light to finally move forward with the project.

As previously mentioned, the site will house 32 Supercharger stalls, a restaurant with various food offerings, rooftop seating, and of course, two movie theater screens where clips of famous movies will be shown, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla’s Supercharger Network is the most expansive of any automaker in the world. While charging is getting faster and the need for entertainment is becoming less necessary, there is still the want for different experiences at these charging locations.

Tesla is bringing something completely new to the table, and perhaps the Diner and Drive-In Supercharger will be the company’s coolest stop for those who need a charge.

You can view both the restaurant and movie theater approvals below:

Tesla Restaurant Diner Approval by Joey Klender on Scribd

Tesla Movie Theater Site Walls Grading Approval by Joey Klender on Scribd

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla wins permit approval for Diner and Drive-in Movie Supercharger in LA