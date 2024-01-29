Tesla Supercharger Network voted as best charging network in Europe

By

EV charging benchmark app Chargemap has released its rankings of the best electric vehicle charging networks in Europe. As per the benchmark app’s users, the Tesla Supercharger Network offers the best overall charging experience for electric vehicle owners in Europe.

In a blog post about its findings, Chargemap noted that no fewer than 112,000 users have shared their own charging experience in the region, generating over 390,000 ratings across the platform. Reviews that were aggregated were posted from 20 April 2023 to 31 December 2023. The study’s criteria took into account users’ overall charging experience, infrastructure reliability, and value for money.

Supercharger network ranked as best charging network by all EV drivers 🥰 @Chargemap pic.twitter.com/TV0z7ZDIfK — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) January 24, 2024

The Tesla Supercharger Network’s accomplishment was highlighted by Tesla Europe & Middle East’s official account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. As could be seen in Chargemap’s rankings, the Tesla Supercharger network is number one, followed by Fastned and Electra. Carrefour and Chargy round up the top five best charging networks in Europe, as per Chargemap’s users.

The Supercharger Network also ranked well in terms of infrastructure reliability and value for money. Tesla Superchargers were ranked second, just behind Fastned, in terms of infrastructure reliability in Europe. The Tesla Supercharger Network was also ranked fourth, behind the French Orléans Métropole network, the NW IECharge, and the Lidl network in terms of value for money.

The Tesla Supercharger Network has grown to a total of 5,952 stations worldwide, with a total of 54,892 connectors, as per the company’s Q4 and FY 2023 Update Letter. Supercharger installations are only ramping as well, especially amidst the adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

The Supercharger Network has become a prolific presence not just in the United States and Europe, but in countries like Australia as well. In Next System’s Australian Electric Vehicle Public Fast Charger Report alone, it was revealed that Tesla’s Supercharger V3 Network contributed about 60% of all new charging capacity in the country in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Supercharger Network voted as best charging network in Europe