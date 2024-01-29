Upgraded Tesla Model 3 Performance poised for Q2 launch: report

By

A recent report from China has suggested that sales of the Tesla Model 3 Performance will likely start around the second quarter of 2024. The vehicle is expected to be produced in both the Fremont Factory in California and Gigafactory Shanghai in China.

The upgraded Tesla Model 3 made its debut in China late August last year, and the vehicle was officially launched in North America earlier this month. In both cases, only two variants of the upgraded Model 3 released: the base Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) version and the mid-tier Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) variant. The Model 3 Performance was absent in the vehicle’s China and US launches.

This does not mean to say that the Model 3 Performance has been discontinued, with sightings of the top-tier all-electric sedan being reported in the United States. The vehicles, one of which featured a Right Hand Drive (RHD) configuration, seemed to be equipped with a dedicated front splitter and a more aggressive rear spoiler. Previous leaks also pointed to special Sport bucket seats and what appears to be a Ludicrous Mode badge at the rear.

And as per a recent report from local Chinese media outlet Dongchedi, the upgraded Tesla Model 3 Performance is expected to go on sale in China in the second quarter. The vehicle will reportedly be priced close to RMB 400,000 (about $55,730), and it will feature new rims, as well as a revamped braking system with larger brake discs and more capable tires. The vehicle will reportedly also go into mass production at the end of March in both the Fremont Factory and Gigafactory Shanghai.

The excitement surrounding the upgraded Model 3 Performance is notable, especially since it is the company’s most capable vehicle on the track. Previous comments from Tesla Australia chief engineer and Model 3 program veteran Daniel Ho indicated that the upcoming performance car would be “pretty special” since the electric vehicle maker “left a few things on the table” when it released the previous generation Model 3 Performance.

Upgraded Tesla Model 3 Performance poised for Q2 launch: report