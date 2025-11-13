Volkswagen has announced that owners of the ID.4 and ID. Buzz will soon gain access to Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network across North America.

Starting November 18, eligible drivers can charge at more than 25,000 compatible DC fast chargers using a Volkswagen-approved NACS adapter. The adapter, however, would need to be purchased by eligible customers.

Volkswagen goes NACS

To connect with the Tesla Supercharger network, ID.4 and ID. Buzz owners will need a $200 Volkswagen NACS-to-CCS adapter, which is available from dealers or online at parts.vw.com. Original owners of 2025 models can claim a $100 rebate within 90 days of purchase, with the program running through July 15, 2026, as noted in a press release. Starting with model year 2026, the NACS adapter will be included as standard equipment on all new Volkswagen EVs.

It should be noted that Volkswagen’s NACS adapter enables charging exclusively on DC fast chargers compatible with Tesla’s North American Charging System. It cannot be used with Level 1 or Level 2 AC chargers, including Tesla’s own Destination Charger network. Select 2024 and 2025 models will also receive a software update to ensure optimal performance when charging through NACS.

Volkswagen of America SVP’s comments

Volkswagen of America Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy Petar Danilovic shared his excitement about the ID.4 and ID. Buzz’s upcoming use of the Tesla Supercharger Network.

“This is great news for our EV owners,” he said. “They will now be able to access the more than 25,000 DC fast chargers on the Tesla Supercharger network across the United States, in addition to the more than 5,000 fast chargers on Electrify America’s grid. This makes life much more convenient, whether you are taking a road trip or you rely on public charging should home charging not be an option.”

To use the Supercharger Network, ID.4 and ID. Buzz owners could use the Tesla app to find compatible stations and pay directly for their charging sessions. Combined with Electrify America’s growing network, ID.4 and ID. Buzz owners now have more options for their charging needs, allowing them to travel long distances in their all-electric cars.