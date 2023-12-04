Tesla and EPA finally release Cybertruck documentation

By

Tesla Cybertruck documentation has finally been released by the EPA, and it shows some new details but nothing that is totally game-changing in terms of the pickup’s general operation or specs that were released during the unveiling event last week.

The EPA received an application from Tesla to begin the Cybertruck’s assessment on November 7, the documents seen by Teslarati show. The application notified the EPA that Tesla was seeking a Certificate of Conformity for two of the Cybertruck’s configurations.

Tesla did not apply for any certifications related to the Cybertruck’s entry-level configuration, which is the Rear-Wheel-Drive trim that will not be released until 2025.

Instead, this round of testing was reserved for the “Beast” and All-Wheel-Drive trims, which pack three and two motors, respectively. Tesla received Certificates of Conformity for both vehicles on November 21, nine days ahead of the delivery event at Gigafactory Texas.

In terms of features that we may not have been aware of based on Tesla’s presentation last week, it appears the Cybertruck has been fitted with the heat pump system that the automaker started utilizing on other vehicles in its lineup.

We did see the heat pump on some vehicles that were pre-production units, but it is now confirmed that Tesla is using the system on Cybertrucks that customers will own.

The heat pump was a major breakthrough for Tesla several years ago as it engineered a solution to combat range degradation in colder temperatures.

Tesla describes the Cybertruck’s heat pump in the EPA documents:

“Tesla Cybertruck’s heat pump reduces the energy required by the HVAC system in both heating and cooling scenarios. The energy required to heat the cabin varies by weather and occupant comfort needs, but on-average consumes approximately 10% of the total energy available for driving. However, even moderately cold weather (0°C), consumption can increase to 25% or more. A heat pump consumes a small amount of electrical energy to thermodynamically “upgrade” low-temperature (less useful) thermal energy to higher-temperature (more useful) thermal energy, making it suitable for occupant comfort. That is, for a given electrical power input, a heat pump will return 1 to 5x in useful heating power; an electrical cabin heater provides 1:1 in heating power, and therefore is far less efficient.”

It is not surprising that Tesla put the heat pump in the Cybertruck, especially considering Elon Musk said the pickup is the company’s best vehicle to date. What still remains a mystery is whether Tesla is using the HEPA grade air filter and BioWeapon Defense Mode in the pickup, which filters 99.98 percent of pollutants, making the cabin extremely safe and improving air quality.

Tesla has used the HEPA filter on other cars in its lineup, including the Model S and Model X.

The Cybertruck’s gross vehicle weight puts it in the Class 2b division. This still is technically a light-duty pickup, and it shares the classification with the Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Ford F-250, and RAM 2500.

