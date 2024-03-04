Tesla in talks to open Gigafactory Thailand: official

By

Tesla is talking with the Thailand government about a potential Gigafactory in the country, an official from the country’s Prime Minister’s office said today.

Tesla and Thailand have discussed a potential partnership for several years, and the parties have been establishing a more serious relationship, meeting and discussing the potential for Gigafactory Thailand.

Things are evidently moving in the right direction, as Thai government officials are saying that Tesla is considering building a production facility somewhere in the country.

On Monday, an official confirmed that it could be for EVs or batteries.

The report follows several visits between Tesla and Thai officials, especially in late 2023. Last year, Tesla hosted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at its Fremont Factory in Northern California, where he and Lars Moravy took a picture on top of a Cybertruck:

It was not the only meeting between Tesla and Thailand last year, as Prime Minister Srettha said in an interview in November that the EV maker would be sending officials to the country to inspect potential factory locations.

Prime Minister Srettha also met with CEO Elon Musk in September in New York, where they discussed Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink, he said.

Thailand has a robust automotive manufacturing industry currently, and is the largest producer and exporter of vehicles in the region of Southeast Asia. However, it is working toward transitioning to more support of the EV sector, as it wants to become the main EV production location for companies.

It has already landed over $1.44 billion in investments from Chinese automotive companies, according to Reuters.

It is evident that Thailand has a high regard for Tesla, and being that it has already established production facilities for Chinese EV companies, it would likely want Tesla there for several reasons.

One could be the fact that Tesla is highly regarded as the best EV company in the world, and although BYD surpassed the company in global volume in Q4, it is still likely the leader in EV tech.

The second is that Tesla’s presence in the region could encourage other automakers to consider Thailand as a potential production hub.

