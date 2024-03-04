Tesla Cybertruck slams into property of legendary Beverly Hills hotel

By

Update: Article has been changed to reflect accuracy, as valet was not responsible for this accident.

A Tesla Cybertruck slammed into the property of the legendary Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, it appears that a Cybertruck was crashed up and over a ledge at the hotel in Beverly Hills.

Earlier, it was reported that valet at the hotel was responsible.

However, we have spoken to a source that says the driver was actually the owner of the Cybertruck, and valet was not open or operating at the time of the accident, which occured late Sunday.

The strong and robust Cybertruck is one of the most capable vehicles on the market if you consider what Tesla wanted when it was engineered: a truck fit for an apocalypse.

This does not mean that it is capable of fending off any sort of damage and driving it into a ledge will certainly do some damage to the vehicle.

Another angle of the accident is shown here:

The Cybertruck did substantial damage to the ledge at the hotel:

Sources told us this was the first day the owner had the Cybertruck.

