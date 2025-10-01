Elon Musk
Will Tesla thrive without the EV tax credit? Five reasons why they might
The $7,500 EV tax credit has officially expired, as it came to its closure at midnight on September 30. Many are wondering what will happen to the EV makers in the United States that had a huge competitive advantage over their competitors, a $7,500 discount that could be applied at the point of sale.
Tesla stands to thrive from the lack of tax credit, and although it is hard to believe, brighter days could be ahead for the company, starting with Q4, which began today.
Here are five reasons Tesla might be in better shape without the tax credit being available:
No Tax Credit Means Price Cuts
Tesla has to adjust its pricing strategy now that the $7,500 tax credit is gone, and when it lost the previous tax credit after reaching its cap in 2019, it used a more affordable model to surge sales. At the time, that more affordable model was the Model 3.
Tesla boosted deliveries by over 50 percent that year without any tax credit by simply offering a cheaper model. The credit, in a way, distorts the market, and companies, while attempting to innovate, are able to offer the discount with the help of the government.
Tesla price cuts push EV market toward affordability with broader influence
Companies will now have to weigh what they can discount their vehicles by to keep profits reasonable, but also stoke demand.
Ultimately, Tesla has the ability to use manufacturing and technological efficiencies to increase affordability. It has more control to fluctuate pricing, and price cuts could be on the way.
The Playing Field Becomes Fairer
Companies like Ford and General Motors have also reaped the benefits of the tax credit, but their situation is much different than Tesla’s.
Ford and GM are not profitable on their EV projects, so the EV tax credit has been relied upon to mask high production costs and dealer markups, which have widely impacted their demand. Ford is among the more popular brands that have dipped their toes into the EV market, but they have been forced to adjust their strategy on several occasions due to a lack of profits.
Tesla’s vehicles have been profitable for some time, and the company has been able to make money from its offerings faster. Cybertruck was profitable after just one year of production.
Tesla Cybertruck achieves positive gross margin for first time
Removing subsidies will expose the financial weaknesses of those domestic competitors, and we will likely see those companies scale back their EV efforts in the coming months and years. This will help Tesla more than having access to the tax credit would, which is something CEO Elon Musk has said for years:
First of all, Tesla hasn’t had that consumer tax credit for years & we didn’t ask for this one – GM & Ford did
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022
In my view, we should end all government subsidies, including those for EVs, oil and gas
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2024
Tesla’s Maturity Shows and Investor Confidence Will Boost
Tesla was once dismissed as a subsidy-dependent startup, but that narrative truly died years ago, as it continued to perform well against competitors even after losing the tax credit.
Musk has said himself that the cancellation of these subsidies “will only help Tesla,” as it will highlight the company’s ability to be self-sufficient.
Elon Musk reiterates call for all subsidies on all industries to be removed
Using things like manufacturing efficiencies and vertical integration, Tesla has been less dependent than others on help to build its cars. If anything, investors will likely see the next few months as a make-or-break period for companies building EVs.
Subsidies Sometimes Can Inhibit True Innovation
Some companies can tend to become complacent when government subsidies are offered on their products. Instead of making things better and trying to find new ways to make cars more affordable, some can lean on the help they’re getting.
After subsidies ended for Tesla in 2019, the company achieved two major breakthroughs: the Cybertruck and its energy storage projects scaled to gigawatt-hours. The argument is not that Tesla becomes complacent with the tax credits, but the company is going to feel more pressure to fight for innovation now that its back is up against the wall.
It already offers a better product from a tech standpoint, so affordability could truly be the next major change we see.
Affordable Models Will Be Even More Sought After
Tesla will launch its affordable models this quarter, and with no more tax credit to lean on, these new cars will be what many consumers go for.
If Tesla can launch a model that is close to $30,000 without a tax credit, the company stands to regain a significant portion of its market share from competitors that have eroded it over the past few years. This will undercut the vast majority of electric cars that are currently offered.
- 2025 Nissan Leaf S Trim – $28,140
- 2025 Fiat 500e Base Trim – $32,500
- 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV – $33,600
Those are the three most affordable EVs available in the U.S. right now, and those prices are without the EV tax credit. If Tesla can get close to $30,000, it will truly make a mark and there might not be all that much of a change in its yearly delivery figures.
Boring Company buys land near Nashville Airport as Music City Loop advances
The Music City Loop will feature a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport.
Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has purchased its first parcel of land in Nashville, marking a step toward its Music City Loop project.
As per Davidson County records, the tunneling startup acquired 0.84 acres at 200 Jupiter Drive on September 23 for $937,812 through its Nevada-based LLC, FJ Pads. The property, which is located less than half a mile from Nashville International Airport, currently houses a church and parking lot.
A boring land purchase
The sale actually represents a significant increase in value for the plot’s owners, Pastor Migel Seda and his wife Euralia, as the plot of land was acquired in 2016 for just $210,000. That’s a substantial 347% premium, as noted in a report from The Tennessean.
The Boring Company has not disclosed how the land will be used, but its proximity to the airport has prompted speculations from Tesla community members that it could serve as a staging yard or operations hub for the Music Loop’s construction. The price that The Boring Company paid for the parcel of land is not surprising as well, as Elon Musk’s companies have been known to pay a premium for real estate.
That being said, neither the sellers nor the tunneling startup issued a comment about the purchase.
Music City Loop
Back in July 2025, the Boring Company announced plans to build the Music City Loop, a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport. The system is intended to provide fast, congestion-free travel for commuters. Expectations are high that the Loop system could be operational as soon as Spring 2026.
“Music City Loop will connect downtown and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport with a transit time of approximately 8 minutes – using underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways,” the Boring Company noted on the project’s official webpage.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shared his enthusiasm for the Music City Loop. “By leveraging the innovation of private companies like The Boring Company, we’re exploring possibilities we couldn’t achieve on our own as a state. This potential partnership represents the kind of forward-thinking, fiscally responsible approach that will define the future of transportation in Tennessee,” he said.
Elon Musk slams ING Deutschland for denying TSLA shareholders ability to vote
Musk posted his criticism of the firm in a post on social media platform X.
Elon Musk has slammed ING Deutschland after the bank confirmed that it was not offering a way for clients to vote in the upcoming 2025 Tesla Annual Shareholders Meeting.
Musk posted his criticism of the firm in a post on social media platform X.
Musk’s criticism
Musk’s criticism of ING Deutschland came as a response to the bank’s comment to a Tesla shareholder. The shareholder, Maximilian Auer, noted that he has not received a response from the German bank’s customer support on how he could vote with his TSLA shares. In response to the Auer’s comment, ING Deutschland confirmed that it does not offer such a service.
“We do not offer the proxy voting process or the transmission of a control number. There is no legal obligation to do so for general meetings under foreign law,” ING Deutschland wrote in its post.
The firm’s reply received a lot of criticism from users on X, with many stating that such comments could drive clients away. Elon Musk later weighed in with some strong words of his own, stating that the bank is effectively denying shareholders the ability to vote. “Denying shareholders the ability to vote, as you are doing, certainly should be a crime,” Musk wrote in a post on X.
Tesla’s annual meeting
Tesla’s upcoming annual meeting this year is particularly important as shareholders are voting on the approval of Elon Musk’s new CEO performance award. The pay package, which could pave the way for Musk to become a trillionaire, is also designed to increase his stake in the electric vehicle maker to 25%. This, Musk stated, should prevent activist shareholder advisory firms to disrupt the company.
Tesla highlighted the importance of this year’s annual meeting in a post on X.
“We pay for outstanding performance – not for promises. In 2018, shareholders approved a groundbreaking CEO Performance Award that delivered extraordinary value. At our Annual Meeting on November 6, Tesla shareholders can vote on a pay-for-performance plan designed to drive our next era of transformational growth and value creation. Seven years ago, Elon Musk had to deliver billions to shareholders – now it’s trillions.
“This plan creates a path for Elon to secure voting rights and will retain him as a leader of the company for many years to come. But as explained below, Elon only receives voting rights after he has delivered economic value to you. Your vote matters. Vote ‘FOR’ Proposal 4!” Tesla wrote in its post on X.
Elon Musk announces ‘Grokipedia’ as Wikipedia alternative from xAI
The move came after Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger raised concerns over Wikipedia’s editorial practices.
Elon Musk has stated that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is developing “Grokipedia,” a knowledge platform he noted will be a “massive improvement” over Wikipedia.
The move came after Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger raised concerns over the site’s editorial practices and the exclusion of some conservative media outlets from its list of reliable sources.
Wikipedia’s blacklist debate
Sanger, speaking on the Tucker Carlson Show, highlighted Wikipedia’s “Reliable sources/Perennial sources” page, which categorizes publications into tiers of credibility. He noted that conservative outlets such as Fox News, the Daily Caller, and the New York Post were effectively blacklisted, while more liberal outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, Mother Jones, and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation are treated as reliable.
Sanger also posted on X that 85% of Wikipedia’s most influential editorial accounts are anonymous, a group he dubbed the “Power 62.” Musk amplified this claim, writing, “Curiouser and curiouser.” He also joked that Wikipedia should be renamed “Wokipedia,” echoing complaints that the platform has leaned progressively towards the political left in recent years, as noted in a Washington Examiner report.
Musk positions Grokipedia as alternative
Responding to Sanger’s criticism, Musk stated that “Grokipedia” would serve as a step toward xAI’s broader goal of “understanding the Universe.” He suggested the new platform will provide broader sourcing and a freer exchange of information compared to Wikipedia’s current system.
The announcement is Musk’s latest foray into the information and media space. After acquiring Twitter in 2022 and rebranding it as X in 2023, Musk has repeatedly emphasized free speech and alternative narratives as central to X. Earlier this year, xAI formally acquired X in an all-stock deal, aligning his AI venture with the social media platform.
