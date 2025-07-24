Tesla gives a massive update on its affordable model plans

Tesla gave a massive update on its plans to launch a potential lineup of affordable models, something that it has been developing for the past couple of years.

During its Q2 2025 Earnings Call yesterday, Tesla revealed some new details regarding the production plans of the affordable vehicles, and while the company did not shed any light on the potential price, we now have some information on the plans and timing of the cars.

In the Shareholder Deck released at the time the market closed, Tesla said it successfully completed initial production of the affordable models in the first half of the year, more specifically in June. The company said these vehicles would begin volume production in the second half of this year:

“We continue to expand our vehicle offering, including first builds of a more affordable model in June, with volume production planned for the second half of 2025.”

During the call itself, CEO Elon Musk confirmed these cars would be available starting in Q4. This makes sense as the EV tax credit will not expire until the end of Q3. Launching the affordable models before the tax credit is gone would likely cannibalize sales of Tesla’s current mass market vehicles, meaning the Model 3 and Model Y.

Musk said:

“As we said, we started production in June, and we’re ramping. We probably built some things throughout the quarter, and given that we started in North America and that our goal is to maximize production with higher rates by the end of Q3, we’re going to keep pushing hard on our current models to avoid complexity. Then, fortunately, that rolls away. We’ll be running with the more affordable models available for everyone in Q4.”

The pricing of the affordable models still remains a mystery, and because the term “affordable” is subjective, we truly do not know what to expect. In the past, Musk has stated that the affordable models will cost under $30,000, including the tax credit.

With that being phased out, we are hoping to see a price around the $35,000 mark, especially since the least expensive Tesla, the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive, is $42,490 before the tax credit.

The affordable models could be Tesla’s key to returning to annual growth, as in the past two years, it has delivered 1.8 million vehicles. The number of vehicle deliveries might not be as important as the company’s focus truly turns to autonomy and Robotaxi, but many investors will still look at this annual delivery figure as a sign of EV adoption and its potential trends moving forward.