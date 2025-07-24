Elon Musk
Tesla gives a massive update on its affordable model plans
Tesla’s affordable model won’t have the opportunity to cannibalize sales of the Model 3 and Model Y as the company will wait until Q4 to launch it.
Tesla gave a massive update on its plans to launch a potential lineup of affordable models, something that it has been developing for the past couple of years.
During its Q2 2025 Earnings Call yesterday, Tesla revealed some new details regarding the production plans of the affordable vehicles, and while the company did not shed any light on the potential price, we now have some information on the plans and timing of the cars.
Tesla ‘Model Q’ gets bold prediction from Deutsche Bank that investors will love
In the Shareholder Deck released at the time the market closed, Tesla said it successfully completed initial production of the affordable models in the first half of the year, more specifically in June. The company said these vehicles would begin volume production in the second half of this year:
“We continue to expand our vehicle offering, including first builds of a more affordable model in June, with volume production planned for the second half of 2025.”
During the call itself, CEO Elon Musk confirmed these cars would be available starting in Q4. This makes sense as the EV tax credit will not expire until the end of Q3. Launching the affordable models before the tax credit is gone would likely cannibalize sales of Tesla’s current mass market vehicles, meaning the Model 3 and Model Y.
Musk said:
“As we said, we started production in June, and we’re ramping. We probably built some things throughout the quarter, and given that we started in North America and that our goal is to maximize production with higher rates by the end of Q3, we’re going to keep pushing hard on our current models to avoid complexity. Then, fortunately, that rolls away. We’ll be running with the more affordable models available for everyone in Q4.”
The pricing of the affordable models still remains a mystery, and because the term “affordable” is subjective, we truly do not know what to expect. In the past, Musk has stated that the affordable models will cost under $30,000, including the tax credit.
With that being phased out, we are hoping to see a price around the $35,000 mark, especially since the least expensive Tesla, the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive, is $42,490 before the tax credit.
The affordable models could be Tesla’s key to returning to annual growth, as in the past two years, it has delivered 1.8 million vehicles. The number of vehicle deliveries might not be as important as the company’s focus truly turns to autonomy and Robotaxi, but many investors will still look at this annual delivery figure as a sign of EV adoption and its potential trends moving forward.
Elon Musk reveals Tesla’s next Robotaxi expansion in more ways than one
Tesla Robotaxi is growing in more ways than one. Tesla wants to expand and hopes to reach half the U.S. population by the end of the year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the company’s plans for its next expansion of the Robotaxi in terms of both the geofence in Austin and the platform overall, as it looks to move to new areas outside of Texas.
Tesla launched the Robotaxi platform last month on June 22, and has since expanded both the pool of users and the area that the driverless Model Y vehicles can travel within.
The first expansion of the geofence caught the attention of nearly everyone and became a huge headline as Tesla picked a very interesting shape for the new geofence, resembling male reproductive parts.
🚨 Elon Musk says Tesla’s Robotaxi geofence in Austin will get “even bigger and longer” in “a couple weeks or so” pic.twitter.com/0gLeKfURMi
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 23, 2025
The next expansion will likely absolve this shape. Musk revealed last night that the new geofence will be “well in excess of what competitors are doing,” and it could happen “hopefully in a week or two.”
Musk’s full quote regarding the expansion of the geofence and the timing was:
“As some may have noted, we have already expanded our service area in Austin. It’s bigger and longer, and it’s going to get even bigger and longer. We are expecting to greatly increase the service area to well in excess of what competitors are doing, hopefully in a week or two.”
The expansion will not stop there, either. As Tesla has operated the Robotaxi platform in Austin for the past month, it has been working with regulators in other areas, like California, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida, to get the driverless ride-hailing system activated in more U.S. states.
Tesla confirmed that they are in talks with each of these states regarding the potential expansion of Robotaxi.
Musk added:
“As we get the approvals and prove out safety, we will be launching the autonomous ride-hailing across most of the country. I think we will probably have autonomous ride-hailing in probably half the population of the US by the end of the year.”
We know that Tesla and Musk have been prone to aggressive and sometimes outlandish timelines regarding self-driving technology specifically. Regulatory approvals could happen by the end of the year in several areas, and working on these large metros is the best way to reach half of the U.S. population.
Tesla said its expansion of the geofence in Austin is conservative and controlled due to its obsession with safety, even admitting at one point during the Earnings Call that they are being “paranoid.” Expanding the geofence is necessary, but Tesla realizes any significant mistake by Robotaxi could take it back to square one.
Tesla Supercharger Diner officially opens: menu, prices, features, and more
Tesla’s Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles is open after seven years in the making.
Tesla has officially opened its Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles to the public for the first time. It is an 80-Supercharger lot with two movie screens and a full-service 24/7 diner that serves a wide variety of locally sourced food for patrons while they charge or even just stop by.
It is not exclusive to Tesla owners, as anyone can stop by to experience the Diner and movie theater. It officially opened to the public at 4:20 p.m. local time.
🚨 The Tesla Supercharger Diner, as of 4:20pm local time, is officially open to the public!
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 21, 2025
In 2018, CEO Elon Musk said he was hoping to build a full-scale 50s era diner that served as a drive-in movie theater. Seven years later, it has officially come to life, and in typical Tesla fashion, it opened at a very appropriate time of day. We heard of people waiting as many as 13 hours for the site to open.
Tesla Diner Menu
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- Tesla Burger: $13.5
- 1/3 lb. prime Brandt Beef with New School American cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, pickles and Electric Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll
- Add bacon: $3
- Add Wagyu beef chili: $3
- Add organic free-range fried egg: $2
- Sub veggie patty
- Hot Dog: $13
- All-beef Snap-o-Razzo hot dog with mustard and onion pickle relish on a Martin’s Potato Roll. Served with fried potatoes
- Add New School cheese sauce: $1
- Add Wagyu beef chili: $1
- Diner Club Sandwich: $13
- Roasted turkey, Epio Bacon, blistered cherry tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and maple black pepper mayo on toasted Tartine buttermilk bread
- Tuna Melt: $14
- Wild-caught albacore tuna salad with New School American cheese and pickles on grilled Tartine buttermilk bread
- Fried Chicken & Waffles: $15
- Classic or spicy pickle-brined organic free-range chicken between two buttermilk waffles with maple black pepper mayo
- Add New School cheese sauce: $1
- Add bacon: $2
- Add organic free-range fried egg: $3
- Sub Martin’s Potato Roll
- Grilled Cheese: $9
- New School American cheese on grilled Tartine buttermilk bread
- Add blistered tomatoes: $1
- Add Avocado: $1.50
- Add Epic Bacon: $3
ALL-DAY BREAKFAST
- Egg Sandwich: $12
- Two organic free-range scrambled eggs on a Martin’s Potato Roll with Epic Bacon, New School American cheese, baby arugula and Electric Sauce
- Add avocado: $1.50
- Substitute waffle Avocado Toast: $11
- Sliced avocado, lime, tomatoes, pepitas, radish and arugula on toasted Tartine buttermilk bread
- Greek Yogurt Parfait: $9
- Strauss Creamery organic Greek yogurt, roasted strawberries, organic gluten-free granola and local honey
- Breakfast Tacos: $9
- Organic free-range scrambled eggs, beef chorizo, crispy potatoes and New School American cheese sauce folded inside two Tehachapi Grain Project organic flour tortillas. Served with a side of avocado crema
- Sub bacon: $1
- Add avocado: $1.50 Biscuits & Red Gravy: $15
- Buttermilk biscuit with beef chorizo gravy and an organic free-range fried egg
- House-Baked Cinnamon Roll: $7
- Warm, frosted cinnamon roll with flaky salt
SIDES
- Tallow-fried French fries: $4
- Make it a cheese fries: $1 extra
- Make it Wagyu chili cheese fries: $3 extra
- Hash Brown Bites: $8
- Crispy, tallow-fried shredded potatoes served with choice of dip
- Wagyu Beef Chili Cup: $8
- RC Provisons Wagyu beef chili with diced white onion and New School American cheese sauce
- Buttermilk Waffle: $5 • Dusted with powdered sugar, served with real maple syrup
- Market Salad: $10
- Market kale and arugula, blistered cherry tomatoes, radishes, celery, shredded carrots, avocado, salted pepitas and toasted breadcrumbs.
- Served with Dilly Ranch
- Add roasted turkey: $3
- Add fried chicken: $3.50
- Add veggie patty: $4.50
- Add tuna salad: $5
- Epic Bacon:
- $12 Four strips of maple-glazed black pepper bacon served with choice of dip
KIDS MENU
- Kids Burger: $13
- Prime Brandt Beef with New School American cheese
- Kids’ Grilled Cheese: $13
- New School American cheese on grilled Tartine buttermilk bread. No crust
- Chicken Tenders: $13
- Made with organic free-range chicken
DESSERTS
- Soft Serve: $6
- Chocolate, vanilla or swirl
- Slice of Pie à la Mode: $12
- Warm slice of Winston’s apple or pecan pie (gf) served with Valley Ford Creamery softserve a la mode
- Chocolate Chip Cookie: $5
- Warm chocolate chip cookie with flaky sea salt
DRINKS
- Cane sugar sodas: $4 each: Cola, diet cola, lemon-lime, root beer, orange, black cherry or cream.
- Milkshakes $8
- Vanilla, chocolate or strawberry. Make it a Pie Shake for an extra $4
- (apple or pecan).
- Lemonade: $4
- Organic Draft Kombucha: $8
- Drip Coffee: $4
- Nitro Cold Brew: $4.5
- Espresso (hot, iced, decaf): $4
- Cappuccino (hot, iced, decaf): $5.5
- Latte (hot, iced, decaf): $6
- Iced Nitro Matcha: $6.5
- Charged Sodas:
- Creamsicle: $7
- Orange soda, cream soda, vanilla foam, fresh orange and orange popping boba
- Shirley Temple: $7
- Lemon-lime soda, grenadine, fresh lime and maraschino cherries
- Lime Rickey: $7
- Lemon-lime soda and fresh lime
- Catawba Flip: $7
- Grape soda, vanilla foam, nutmeg and grapes
- Dirty Kombucha: $10
- Citrus kombucha, vanilla foam, fresh orange and lime, maraschino cherries.
- Creamsicle: $7
Tesla Diner Details
The opening of the Diner was launched by Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s Chief Designer:
🚨 Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen kicks off the Tesla Diner’s opening to the public: pic.twitter.com/c4utYKv1ZD
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 21, 2025
There is also merchandise available at the Diner, including:
- Tesla Bot Action Figure
- Hollywood Retro Diner Tee
- Tesla Sweets | Supercharged Gummies: Dog Mode Chill, Mango Bolt, and CyberBerry
- Tesla Diner Trucker Hat
Elon Musk’s Neuralink posts massive update with new milestone
This is the first time Neuralink has successfully implanted two patients in a single day.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink has posted a massive update with a new milestone that puts the company’s progress into perspective. Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous strides in Neuralink’s capabilities.
Now, the company has completed a new first, bringing more hope to the future of this revolutionary technology.
Neuralink’s third brain chip patient shares first video edited with BCI
Neuralink revealed in an update on Monday morning that it has officially completed two implants in a single day, with Patients 8 and 9 both receiving devices over the past weekend.
“Both participants are recovering well and in great spirits,” the company said in the short update. It did not disclose which day the surgeries were completed, but it did state explicitly that they both occurred on the same day:
We successfully completed both P8 and P9 this weekend, our first time performing two surgeries in one day. Both participants are recovering well and in great spirits. We are looking forward to supporting them on their Neuralink journey.
— Neuralink (@neuralink) July 21, 2025
Musk said that Neuralink’s capabilities could do “life-changing good for ultimately millions, maybe billions, of people.” Right now, it is being used to help combat life-altering diseases, such as ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, as well as cervical spinal cord injuries.
Eventually, Neuralink could resolve things like anxiety, depression, and blindness, among many other ailments.
Its Link device also received FDA recognition for speech restoration earlier this year, marking a significant bit of progress in the program as it explores ways to cure ailments of various natures.
