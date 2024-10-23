Tesla Earnings Call expectations from a bull: $25k, Robotaxi, Cybertruck, and Trump v. Harris

By

Tesla is set to report earnings for the third quarter this evening after market close, and one of its more bullish analysts, Gary Black, the managing partner of the Future Fund, has expectations of what could be discussed, along with his opinions on each.

Black gained attention just before the Robotaxi event that Tesla held earlier this month by stating that the $25,000 EV is more crucial in his eyes because it could drive the company to infiltrate a larger market share by taking buyers away from cars like the Toyota Corolla.

Here’s what he expects for the call:

Tesla’s $25,000 EV

Tesla enthusiasts disagreed with Black’s because of the massive implications of the Robotaxi, but in his own estimation, at least in the short-term, was more than credible. If Tesla could offer a $25,000 EV before incentives, it would come in at under $20,000, and it would eliminate nearly anyone from being out of the price range of a competitive EV.

However, Black does not see Tesla diving into any details on the potential for a $25,000 EV, and for good reason.

If Tesla were to talk about a near-term release of the vehicle, it would cannibalize sales of the Model 3 and Model Y, two vehicles that the company is heavily incentivizing with attractive interest rates and other offers. Tesla is hoping for a strong fourth quarter so it can keep a delivery pace that is level with what the company achieved in 2023 with 1.8 million units.

Tesla Robotaxi Clarification

Black also said that the Robotaxi event, which the market did not see as a huge win according to how Tesla stock dropped after, needed more detail. This could be CEO Elon Musk’s opportunity to clarify the situation:

“There is likely to be at least one question on the detail missing from the robotaxi event: Specifically, how does TSLA go from 300 miles per disengagement today to the 17,000 miles per disengagement likely needed by regulators to approve a robotaxi deployment license? Mgmt can’t just assert that because of fleet size, data, and compute it will happen. There needs to be some support for the claim.”

Tesla Cybertruck Profitability

Tesla’s financials on the Cybertruck are also something that Black believes the company will be confronted about. The pickup is still in the early stages of production and it noted earlier this year that it should be at a breakeven by the end of the year.

It will be interesting to see if Tesla clarifies this.

Need accessories for your Tesla Cybertruck? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Tesla’s EV Plans for Trump vs. Harris

Finally, Musk will likely be asked about Tesla and how it could perform under the specific EV policies of a Trump or Harris presidency. Both candidates have their own directions for the electric vehicle sector. While Musk has outspokenly supported Trump, he has not been the most supportive of EV mandates.

On the other hand, Harris was Vice President for Joe Biden, who rarely gave Tesla its flowers when it came to development and overall influence of the EV sector.

Tesla will report earnings at market close today, Wednesday, October 23.

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Earnings Call expectations from a bull: $25k, Robotaxi, Cybertruck, and Trump v. Harris