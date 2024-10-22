Tesla investors want Elon Musk to discuss these things at Q3 Earnings

By

Tesla investors (NASDAQ: TSLA) want CEO Elon Musk to discuss these things on Wednesday as the company will report earnings for the third quarter of 2024.

Fresh off the heels of the “We, Robot” event, where Tesla unveiled the Cybercab, its version of a robotaxi, the Robovan, which could be named something completely different, and used the Optimus bot to serve drinks and entertain, the company will report earnings tomorrow.

Investors and analysts submit questions to Say, an investor relations platform, to ask Musk and other executives.

Here are the five things investors want to know about it:

Tesla $25k affordable model

Tesla has yet to shed any light on whether it will build a $25,000 EV apart from the Cybercab, which Musk said would be priced below $30,000.

Investors and analysts are well aware the vehicle could help Tesla break into an entirely new consumer base and help expand sales and deliveries, which are expected to be level with 2023 levels this year at 1.8 million.

Several of the top questions on Say ask about the $25k model and whether Tesla plans to bring this type of vehicle at this lower price point to market.

Unfortunately, Musk will likely deflect this question as he usually refuses to reveal any prospective vehicle plans on earnings calls.

Tesla Service

It is no secret Tesla Service has been a real bottleneck of the company in recent years, and with more vehicles on the road than ever, more service is needed.

Unfortunately, this is still a pain point for Tesla as it continues to struggle with reasonable wait times for owners, and although it has tried to streamline the process in the past, it has come up remarkably short.

It was not long ago that we reported on some owners complaining of service wait times of nearly two months. Imagine having a car that is in need of service, only to be told it will be two months before you can get an appointment.

Tesla wanted to streamline service with an F1-style pit-stop approach, but it truly never came to fruition. Although there are more service centers and mobile service vehicles nearly every quarter, Tesla is falling behind on creating an efficient maintenance model for owners.

Tesla Roadster

For years, we’ve been hearing the Tesla Roadster is coming.

This year was no different, as Musk said the vehicle would be unveiled at the end of 2024, but there are no current plans as of now, and there has not even been a hint. Tesla could have unveiled it at We, Robot, and it would have been a huge development.

Musk said earlier this year that “most of the engineering” has been completed already, and production would begin next year.

Literally any clarification on whether this is still the plan would be massive for those who are waiting to drop $250,000 on the car.

Tesla Cybertruck AWD Tax Credit

Perhaps one of the most important questions that does not seem to be as important as the aforementioned topics is that of the Cybertruck AWD qualifying for the EV tax credit.

The IRS does not have the Cybertruck as a currently qualifying vehicle, which disqualifies owners who take delivery from the $7,500 credit, which is now available at the point of sale.

Ryan McCaffrey even brought up the issue:

I cannot believe that the #1 question isn’t, “What can you tell us about the individual tax credit eligibility on the Dual Motor Cybertruck? Is the issue with regulatory procedure on the IRS side or is there an element to the truck’s battery cells that disqualifies it?” — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) October 22, 2024

Tesla could clear the air significantly here and help bring some more information to owners or even prospective buyers who want to buy the Cybertruck but would like the help from the tax credit.

Tesla will report its earnings tomorrow at market close, 4 p.m. on the East Coast.

