Tesla overtakes Boeing to become US’ largest industrial company by value

It took Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) one year to close a ~$200 billion gap in market value compared to Boeing (NYSE: BA), with the electric car maker briefly surpassing the aerospace giant on Wednesday after the latter met more issues with its beleaguered 737 Max jetliner.

The most significant single-day drop for Boeing in nearly 40 years dropped the company’s market capitalization to $106.5 billion, making it more than $10 billion less than Tesla’s value on Wednesday. Boeing’s drop is reportedly due to the recent coronavirus scare that has slowed air travel across the globe, along with the grounding of its 737 Max jetliner, the company’s top-selling jumbo jet, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, in Silicon Valley, Tesla continues to push through the tough times that the COVID-19 virus is causing for companies everywhere. The electric car maker’s stock is seeing a lot of wild swings as of late as well, but in a way, Boeing’s drop on Wednesday is almost poetic, considering that Elon Musk has his own aerospace company, SpaceX. Both Boeing and SpaceX are currently working towards manned missions, but between the two, the Elon Musk-led firm seems to be in the lead.

While Tesla has enjoyed a sharp increase in share price over the past six months,, the company has shown that it is also susceptible to global crises as it is also affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the recent dips, however, TSLA stock is still up 52% in 2020. Tesla is currently the second most valuable automaker in the world, trailing only Toyota for the top spot.

In comparison, Boeing is taking a massive hit because of a wide range of problems that include blows to its reputation that were heralded by its best-selling 737 Max aircraft. CNBC reported that Boeing received more cancellation requests than orders for the 737 Max jetliner, which has caused two fatal crashes and has not flown in nearly a year.

Wednesday, March 11, heralded what could be the most significant blow to Boeing yet, after Air Canada reduced an order for the 737 Max by 11 jets. Now, Boeing’s to-do list for the plane to be considered safe is getting longer, as The New York Times stated that regulators raised concerns about wire bundling in the plane, which could potentially cause short-circuits.

Boeing received a nearly $14 billion loan from a group of banks in February 2020, and the company announced today that it would draw down on the full amount as early as Friday.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.