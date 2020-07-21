Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2020 earnings results: What Wall Street expects

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is poised to hold its second quarter earnings call tomorrow, July 22, 2020 after the markets close. Stakes are high for the electric car maker, especially since the company is coming off three straight quarters of profitability. If Tesla pulls a rabbit out of the hat tomorrow and posts even a little bit of profit, the company could end up qualifying for potential inclusion into the S&P 500 index.

Tesla stock has always been polarizing, and this is true for Wall Street analysts as well. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives noted that the electric car maker’s potential S&P 500 inclusion is considered by TSLA bulls as practically inevitable. That being said, Tesla’s past Q2 performance and the ongoing pandemic appears to have encouraged Wall Street to maintain a healthy dose of skepticism towards the company nonetheless.

Following are Wall Street’s current estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2020 earnings results.

Revenue

Wall Street currently expects Tesla to announce revenue of $5.146 billion, which is less than the $5.985 billion that the company reported in the first quarter. Estimize, a crowdsourced platform that aggregates estimates from analysts, executives, fund managers, and academics, is a bit more optimistic, with estimates pointing to revenue of $5.443 billion.

Tesla’s revenue may indeed take a hit during the second quarter, and this is in no small part due to the pandemic, which effectively shut down the company’s main production facility in the United States for several weeks. That being said, Tesla is still doing relatively well compared to legacy automakers, being the only one among US carmakers to post a year over year growth in sales this year so far.

Earnings per share

While Tesla is carrying a lot of momentum heading into its second quarter earnings call, Wall Street expects the electric car maker to post a loss of $0.14 per share for Q2 2020. Interestingly enough, Estimize actually expects Tesla to post a small profit of $0.19 per share. This is quite an interesting set of events, as Wall Street and the crowdsourced platform’s consensus are usually in line with each other.

All eyes will likely be on Tesla’s Q2 2020 EPS tomorrow since it could determine if the company could qualify for the S&P 500 or not. Ives, for his part, has stated that Wedbush is taking a rather positive stance for the company. “While Street numbers are all over the map and looking for red ink this quarter, we are modeling profitability with the 90k delivery number and ongoing cost cutting “getting Musk & Co. away from the red ink. This quarter is another step forward in the Tesla story as Musk & Co. must deliver to match euphoric Street expectations baked into the stock,” he wrote.

Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call is expected to be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. ET).

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.