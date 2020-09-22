Top 5 things Tesla (TSLA) investors want to know from Battery Day

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) retail and institutional investors are aggregating a number of inquiries that will potentially be addressed by the electric car maker’s executives in the upcoming Battery Day event, which will be held later today, September 22, 2020. The questions are aggregated from verified TSLA shareholders by Say, a startup that aims to create and develop investor communication tools.

Using the platform, Tesla’s retail and institutional investors have been submitting and voting on inquiries they wish to be discussed and clarified by the electric car maker. Here are the Top 5 questions that garnered a notable number of votes from the company’s retail and institutional shareholders.

RETAIL SHAREHOLDERS

Will vehicle-to-grid be possible? What are the implications for the grid and for owners? If Tesla achieves its goal of massively increasing the world’s battery production, do you envision supplying batteries to other companies? Or do you see Tesla needing everything it can produce for the foreseeable future? When do you expect Tesla vehicles to beat ICE vehicles on initial purchase price? Has the cost decline of batteries already made this transition possible, or how soon will it occur? How are battery recycling plans coming along? How much is already being recycled if any? Will batteries continue to be the limiting factor at Tesla, or do these announcements make some other factor the new limiting factor? When do you expect batteries to no longer be the bottleneck?

INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS