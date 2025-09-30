Tesla stock pushes another firm to boost price target with a Buy rating

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) has pushed yet another Wall Street firm to boost its price target, but this time, shares have also held their ‘Buy’ rating, as Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas made both adjustments.

Gianarikas raised Canaccord’s price target on Tesla shares up to $490 from $333, as the stock has been well above the latter number for some time.

Shares are currently trading at around $443, and have not traded at $333 since the beginning of September. Tesla shares have increased by over 34 percent in the past month.

A new note written to investors from Gianarikas breaks down each division of the company and how it will contribute to Tesla’s overall growth through the next several quarters. Investors are certainly concerned about the removal of the $7,500 EV tax credit, but it’s important to note that Tesla is much more than an automotive stock play.

Affordable Models

Gianarikas notes that Canaccord expects higher deliveries this quarter, in part due to the removal of the tax credit, which will occur today.

The firm expects Tesla to offset the loss of the tax credit with the introduction of new, affordable models, something the company has stated it is working on and plans to introduce during the second half of this year.

Now, with just a quarter left in 2025, it seems Tesla plans to launch those models within the next three months. Canaccord said:

“…on the EV side, we expect more new models soon – as promised by management. These should help global sales momentum – and potentially help alleviate any post-3Q cliff in the US after EV tax credits go away. And these new vehicles should be interesting.”

Tesla Energy

The company’s Energy division is one that consistently flies under the radar and gets little attention. With an increase in data centers and the need for more power, Canaccord thinks this is where Tesla could see some true growth over the next few years:

“Fully using grid resources not only takes significant time and effort but is increasingly met with resistance from utilities and consumers as they express concerns about increasing power prices and impact on grid resiliency. Elon Musk himself used behind-the-meter solutions like methane gas turbines and generators in Memphis to build his xAI facility – although next time he should be careful not to pollute the environment when he does it. Energy storage will play a material role in behind-the-meter solutions.”

Elon Musk’s Comp Package

Locking up Musk for the next several years was a crucial part of keeping Tesla as a bullish stock play for many firms.

The new comp plan for CEO Elon Musk will benefit investors as well as the Tesla frontman, and although these tranches are challenging, they appear to be well within the realm of possibility.

“Those targets, if achieved, promise great returns for Tesla shareholders. Embedded in the upcoming shareholder vote is an opportunity for Tesla shareholders to potentially invest in xAI as well. Given Mr. Musk’s singular business achievements, we see his commitment to the company and bold targets as – mostly -a positive. $400B in EBITDA. Yowza. That’s one of Mr. Musk’s operational targets over a 10-year period and compares to ~$15B TTM as of 2Q25. Mr. Musk is who he is, and it is hard to underestimate him. But, a lot needs to go right for him to achieve it.”

Price Target and Rating

Gianarikas says there was a potential for a stock downgrade while mulling what forecast to put on Tesla shares, especially as the firm admits it “still struggles” with the valuation. Near-term, however, there are more catalysts than drawbacks.

With the affordable EVs presumably on the way, as well as plenty of momentum in Robotaxi and Optimus projects, Tesla is sitting in a good spot, especially from an investor perspective, Canaccord believes.

It ups its price target to $490 and reiterates its ‘Buy’ rating.