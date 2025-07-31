Tesla tailwinds could drive momentum-filled finish to 2025: analyst

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings call comes on the heels of the company’s Q2 2025 update letter, which was released after the closing bell on July 23, 2025.

Tesla’s Q1 2025 Results:

Total Revenues: $22.5 billion

Total automotive revenues: $16.7 billion

Total GAAP gross margin: 17.2%

Gross Profit: $3.88 billion

EPS non-GAAP: $0.40 per share

The following are live updates from Tesla’s Q2 2025 earnings call. I will be updating this article in real time, so please keep refreshing the page to view the latest updates on this story.

16:22 CT – Good day to everyone, and welcome to another Tesla earnings call live blog. Tesla had a pretty big quarter, and while the company’s vehicle deliveries are still down year-over-year, the Robotaxi pilot has been launched in Austin.

Now to see if this earnings call starts on time. Interestingly enough, the EV maker has not posted a link to its Q2 2025 earnings call livestream on its official @Tesla X account yet.

16:26 CT – The earnings call’s livestream on YouTube, however, is up:

16:28 CT – I wonder which Elon we will get on today’s earnings call? Will be get super locked-in Elon, serious Elon, or lighthearted Elon? Whichever Elon we get, TSLA stock will probably show some reaction in after-hours trading.

16:30 CT – Travis Axelrod of Tesla’s Investor Relations team opens the call. He states that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other executives are present. And, here’s Elon’s opening remarks.

16:33 CT – Elon opens with the launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi service in Austin, which has gotten “bigger and longer” over the past few weeks. He stated that the service area for Robotaxi services in Austin will get even bigger and longer soon. He mentions the Robotaxi service’s expansion to the Bay Area, Arizona, and Florida in the coming months.

"I think we'll have Robotaxi in half the population of the US by the end of the year?" Musk said, highlighting that this is subject to regulatory approval. He added that Tesla is expanding its Robotaxi service cautiously.



He believes that once customers are able to have the same ownership experience in Europe as they will in the U.S., things will rebound on the delivery side pic.twitter.com/rl1CKoAB5S— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 23, 2025

16:35 CT – Elon noted that the Model Y became the best-selling car in several countries in n Türkiye, Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria in June. This was despite the Model Y selling in these countries without its killer feature–FSD. Despite the regulatory challenges, Elon noted that Tesla will get these approvals, and he is hoping that some areas in Europe should experience FSD in the coming months. “It really is the single biggest demand driver,” Musk said.

16:37 CT – Elon also mentioned the launch of the Tesla Diner. “This is a very special diner,” Musk said, stating that the facility is a “shining beacon of hope.” He joked that it is rare that a diner makes the news, but the newly launched restaurant is quite something.

On the other hand, Elon noted that Tesla is making significant improvements to its FSD software, and that the company could probably 10X the parameter count from what users are currently experiencing.

16:43 CT – The CEO also highlghted the growth of Tesla Energy, which he noted was a “really big deal.” As for Optimus, Musk stated that the humanoid robot is in its current second generation. Its third generation will be “exquisite,” the CEO noted.

“Tesla is by far the best in the world in real-world AI,” Musk said. He threw some shade at Waymo as well, stating that while Google is good at AI, the tech giant is not as good in real-world AI applications. All those years producing and designing cars matter.

“Tesla has the highest intelligence density in AI so far,” Musk said. “Intelligence density will be a very big deal in the future.”

16:46 CT – Musk stated that Tesla will probably see prototypes of Optimus Version 3 this year, and scale production next year. Tesla will be ramping these initiatives as fast as possible, considering the company’s aspirations to produce millions of Optimus robots per year. Musk believes that a rate of 1 million Optimus robots per year is feasible within five years.

“We’re not always on time, but we get it done,” Musk said, referencing the company’s tendency to make the impossible feel late. He also reiterated the idea that Tesla can be the omst valuable company in the world if it executes very well.

16:50 CT – Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja mentioned the company’s milestone of delivering a car autonomously to a customer for the first time in Q2. He also mentioned the effects of the Trump administration’s regulatory changes for electric vehicles.

He mentioned that Tesla is seeing more test drives, and the company did start the production of more affordable cars in the first half of the year, with volume production planned for the second half of the year.



These incentives will slowly be removed as supply becomes limited.



In short: put your Tesla order in NOW pic.twitter.com/UaqPfWtiJP— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 23, 2025

16:55 CT – Investor questions begin with an inquiry about Tesla Robotaxis. Tesla noted that it expects to 10X its current operation in the coming months. The Bay Area is next, and Tesla is looking to expeedite the service’s approval.

As for technical and regulatory hurdles for Unsupervised FSD, Elon Musk stated that he believes the feature should be available in a number of cities by the end of the year. Tesla, however, is being extremely paranoid about safety, so Unsupervised FSD’s rollout will be very, very cautious. Also, Tesla vehicles from Fremont could deliver themselves to customers autonomously by the end of the year.

16:58 CT – A question about Optimus was asked. Elon noted that Optimus V3 is the right design for the humanoid robot, since it has all the degrees of freedom necessary to ensure that it can do tasks very well. He also set expectations on Optimus’ ramp.

“If we are not making 100,000 OPtimus robots per month in 60 months, I will be shocked,” Musk said.

Another question was asked about Tesla’s affordable model. Tesla noted that production did start in the first half of 2025, and a ramp is expected in the remaining months of the year. As for Tesla investing in xAI, the CFO noted that this earnings call is not the right venue to discuss such matters.

17:07 CT – Elon Musk admitted that he is creating another Master Plan. He reiterated the idea that the future of Tesla is exciting, and the company has the potential to change the world.

An investor question about HW3 vehicle was asked. Tesla noted that it is focused on rolling out Unsupervised FSD to HW4 cars first, then go back to see what can be done with HW3 cars.

As for how the Trump administration’s regulations could affect Megapack sales, Tesla noted that it still believes solar and battery projects should still see growth. “We’re forecasting a very strong second half of the year,” the company noted. Tesla is expected to launch its third Megafactory in Houston next year. 🚨 Tesla Robotaxi has operated over 7,000 miles in Austin so far pic.twitter.com/pBcFNeixUb— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 23, 2025

17:11 CT – Analyst questions begin. The analyst asks if Tesla could share KPIs on Tesla’s Robotaxi rollout. Tesla noted that it only has a handful of vehicles for now, but the company has more than 7,000 driverless miles in Austin so far. Elon also emphasized that the Robotaxi service is designed for maximum comfort and safety, and that the Cybercab is designed to be optimal when it comes to cost. “Cost per mile for the Cybercab will be little,” Musk said.

“Tesla Roboatxi fleet will go from tiny to gigantic in probably a very short period of time,” Musk added.

17:15 CT – Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley asked if Elon is comfortable with having just 13% control of Tesla. Elon Musk admitted that this is a major concern for him, and he is hoping that the topic could be discsused in the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

Elon joked that he wants to have enough control in Tesla that he cannot be ousted by activist investors, but not tool large that he cannot be removed, just in case he goes crazy. He reiterated the idea that he would be joined by several Optimus robots onstage at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

17:21 CT – Barclays asks Elon about the idea of putting non-Tesla vehicles being put in the Robotaxi network. Elon admitted that Tesla has really not thought about it much, though the company is extremetly focused on safety.

Goldman Sachs asked if Tesla could comment on FSD subscription trends. Tesla noted that since FSD V12 was launched in North America, there has been a notable improvement in consumer adoption. When asked if more price adjustments for FSD should be expected, Elon noted that Tesla is in a transition period in the United States. He admitted that Tesla could have a few rough quarters, but once autonomy is at scale, he would be surprised if Tesla’s economics are not compelling.

17:29 CT – Truist asked about Tesla’s more affordable models and any updates on what it would look like. Elon Musk joked that it would just look like the Model Y. He also noted that people desire Teslas, but the cars are still not affordable enough.

When asked about xAI and Tesla, Elon Musk explained that the two companies are very different. He noted that there are also some people that like to work in xAI but not Tesla, and vice versa. Would they like to work on superintelligence, or real-world AI? Both are compelling endeavors.

17:30 CT – And that wraps up Tesla’s second quarter 2025 earnings call! Thank you so much for following along as we covered this event. Until the next time!