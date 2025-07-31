Investor's Corner
Tesla tailwinds could drive momentum-filled finish to 2025: analyst
Tesla is heading toward some momentum to finish out the year, one Wall Street firm believes.
Tesla has some tailwinds that could drive it toward a momentum-filled finish to the year, one Wall Street analyst is predicting.
The tailwinds are joined by some minor risks that have impacted the broader electric vehicle market, but overall, this firm believes Tesla has many catalysts moving forward.
Emmanuel Rosner of Wolfe Research believes that Tesla has plenty of things that could drive the stock upward as we approach the end of the year. With Q3 well underway, Tesla has about five months of catalysts to rely on to erase the roughly 18 percent drop in stock price it has so far this year.
At first glance, it is easy to see the things that would have investors bullish on Tesla for the rest of 2025 and even beyond. Initially, the Robotaxi launch and expansion, which spread to Northern California last night, provide potentially huge tailwinds for the company moving forward.
Along with that, and slightly related, are the advancements in Full Self-Driving that the company has made over the past few months.
This includes the potential launch of the FSD suite in regions like Europe and Australia, where the company believes it will make some progress on regulatory approval in the coming months.
Finally, Wolfe says the company’s Optimus project, which is expected to enter scale production sometime next year, is the third catalyst for Tesla moving forward.
With these three projects in motion, Tesla truly can begin to work on rebounding from a rough 2025 on the market.
Rosner writes:
“This name trades more around the narrative than the numbers. And net-net, we tactically see an improving narrative from here. Tesla has several catalysts coming up w/r/t FSD and Robotaxi, including an expansion of their AV service into several new U.S. markets (San Francisco, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, etc.). The company plans to unlock hands-free/eyes-off autonomy for FSD owners in select U.S. locations by YE25. Supervised FSD in China and Europe is expected to launch over the next ~12 months. And, Optimus is expected to enter scale production in 2026.”
Tesla is currently trading around $310 at around 3:20 p.m. on the East Coast.
Tesla Robotaxi execution should lead to valuation ‘far exceeding current levels’: analyst
RBC Capital bumped its price target on Tesla stock slightly from $319 to $325.
Tesla’s Robotaxi platform is the primary focus for the automaker currently, and based on what has been outlined by the company as goals for the project, one firm is saying that the company’s valuation should “far exceed even current levels.”
The Robotaxi is a self-driving ride-hailing service that Tesla plans to implement in current and future vehicle builds. CEO Elon Musk and other executives have said that “the vast majority of the Tesla fleet that we’ve made is capable of being a Robotaxi,” thanks to its development of Over-the-Air software updates that increase the capability of the vehicle with a simple download.
Currently, the Robotaxi platform is only active in a portion of Austin, Texas, but Tesla is expanding to other markets, including California, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida. California will be the next market to open its doors to the Tesla Robotaxi platform.



But the name of the game is execution, and that’s what Tesla is aiming for in a timely fashion. If it can come through on all of its current goals, its valuation could explode, and one firm is holding steady on that narrative as Tesla continues to work toward expanding Robotaxi.
On Tuesday, RBC Capital analysts bumped their price target on Tesla shares (NASDAQ: TSLA) to $325 from $319, primarily due to the Robotaxi expansion and its success:
“Should Tesla be successful on all of its goals, its valuation could far exceed even current levels. The Austin Robotaxi launch has been better than many feared, and the company is looking to expand in more cities.”
There are some risks to Tesla’s narrative, but they fall outside the scope of what the company can control. In relation to Robotaxi, regulatory hurdles remain. Some regions may be slower than others to give Tesla the proper licensing to operate in their jurisdiction. This could slow the pace of Robotaxi expansion, bringing some overhang to the story.
Additionally, Tesla is fending off narratives of slowing demand, and the White House’s decision to revoke the $7,500 EV tax credit from consumers could temper sales past Q3.
Nevertheless, Robotaxi is where Tesla’s true value seems to be focused. Successfully launching a driverless ride-sharing platform is where the company is putting all of its eggs, and revolutionizing passenger travel is where the focus lies.
RBC Capital’s note continued:
“Regulatory hurdles remain, however. Further, we expect the end of IRA credits and high levels of used EV inventory to pressure the auto business for the next several quarters.”
The slight price target bump puts RBC Capital’s expectations near where the stock is trading, as it is currently priced at around $320 at 9:54 a.m. on the East Coast.
Elon Musk shares details on Tesla AI6 production deal with Samsung
Tesla is already laying the groundwork for the ramp of its next-generation products.
Elon Musk has provided some details about Tesla’s AI6 production deal with South Korean tech giant Samsung. As per Musk, Samsung’s upcoming Texas fabrication facility will be dedicated to the production of Tesla’s AI6 chip.
Musk’s update suggests that Tesla is already laying the groundwork for the ramp of its next-generation products like the Cybercab and Optimus.
Samsung AI6 production reports
On Sunday, Bloomberg News claimed that Samsung will be producing semiconductors for Tesla in a $16.5 billion deal. As per the report, Samsung is currently producing Tesla’s AI4 chip, and the deal will help the South Korean tech giant gain some ground back from competitors in the semiconductor market.
Elon Musk confirmed the news on X, stating that the $16.5 billion is actually just the bare minimum. As per Musk, the deal with Samsung will likely be “much more than that.” And in a later comment, Musk clarified that the actual output of Samsung’s Tesla AI6 plant will “likely be several times higher” than what has been reported.
Musk shared a critical detail that would likely allow Samsung to maximize its AI6 output. “Samsung agreed to allow Tesla to assist in maximizing manufacturing efficiency. This is a critical point, as I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress. And the fab is conveniently located not far from my house,” Musk wrote in his post.
Elon Musk on AI5 and AI6
Tesla currently produces vehicles with its AI4 chip, which is produced by Samsung. As per the CEO, Tesla’s AI5 chip, which just finished its design, will be produced by TSMC. The AI5 chip will be produced initially in Taiwan, and then in Arizona, the CEO noted.
Elon Musk’s comments about AI6 and Samsung’s output suggest that Tesla is really preparing to enter a stage in its growth that involves production at a scale that’s never been seen before. Tesla’s speed is quite notable, though it seems safe to assume that the actual rollout of AI6 will still be a few years away.
In a few years, Tesla will probably be mass producing the Cybercab and Optimus, as well as more affordable vehicles that will likely see more adoption from mainstream customers. This means that Samsung’s AI6 ramp will likely be just in time to support Tesla’s outputs for its Optimus bots, its Cybercabs, and its mass market affordable cars.
LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2025 earnings call updates
The following are live updates from Tesla’s Q2 2025 earnings call.
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings call comes on the heels of the company’s Q2 2025 update letter, which was released after the closing bell on July 23, 2025.
Tesla’s Q1 2025 Results:
Total Revenues: $22.5 billion
Total automotive revenues: $16.7 billion
Total GAAP gross margin: 17.2%
Gross Profit: $3.88 billion
EPS non-GAAP: $0.40 per share
The following are live updates from Tesla’s Q2 2025 earnings call. I will be updating this article in real time, so please keep refreshing the page to view the latest updates on this story.
16:22 CT – Good day to everyone, and welcome to another Tesla earnings call live blog. Tesla had a pretty big quarter, and while the company’s vehicle deliveries are still down year-over-year, the Robotaxi pilot has been launched in Austin.
Now to see if this earnings call starts on time. Interestingly enough, the EV maker has not posted a link to its Q2 2025 earnings call livestream on its official @Tesla X account yet.
16:26 CT – The earnings call’s livestream on YouTube, however, is up:
16:28 CT – I wonder which Elon we will get on today’s earnings call? Will be get super locked-in Elon, serious Elon, or lighthearted Elon? Whichever Elon we get, TSLA stock will probably show some reaction in after-hours trading.
16:30 CT – Travis Axelrod of Tesla’s Investor Relations team opens the call. He states that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other executives are present. And, here’s Elon’s opening remarks.
16:33 CT – Elon opens with the launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi service in Austin, which has gotten “bigger and longer” over the past few weeks. He stated that the service area for Robotaxi services in Austin will get even bigger and longer soon. He mentions the Robotaxi service’s expansion to the Bay Area, Arizona, and Florida in the coming months.
“I think we’ll have Robotaxi in half the population of the US by the end of the year?” Musk said, highlighting that this is subject to regulatory approval. He added that Tesla is expanding its Robotaxi service cautiously.
16:35 CT – Elon noted that the Model Y became the best-selling car in several countries in n Türkiye, Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria in June. This was despite the Model Y selling in these countries without its killer feature–FSD. Despite the regulatory challenges, Elon noted that Tesla will get these approvals, and he is hoping that some areas in Europe should experience FSD in the coming months. “It really is the single biggest demand driver,” Musk said.
16:37 CT – Elon also mentioned the launch of the Tesla Diner. “This is a very special diner,” Musk said, stating that the facility is a “shining beacon of hope.” He joked that it is rare that a diner makes the news, but the newly launched restaurant is quite something.
On the other hand, Elon noted that Tesla is making significant improvements to its FSD software, and that the company could probably 10X the parameter count from what users are currently experiencing.
16:43 CT – The CEO also highlghted the growth of Tesla Energy, which he noted was a “really big deal.” As for Optimus, Musk stated that the humanoid robot is in its current second generation. Its third generation will be “exquisite,” the CEO noted.
“Tesla is by far the best in the world in real-world AI,” Musk said. He threw some shade at Waymo as well, stating that while Google is good at AI, the tech giant is not as good in real-world AI applications. All those years producing and designing cars matter.
“Tesla has the highest intelligence density in AI so far,” Musk said. “Intelligence density will be a very big deal in the future.”
16:46 CT – Musk stated that Tesla will probably see prototypes of Optimus Version 3 this year, and scale production next year. Tesla will be ramping these initiatives as fast as possible, considering the company’s aspirations to produce millions of Optimus robots per year. Musk believes that a rate of 1 million Optimus robots per year is feasible within five years.
“We’re not always on time, but we get it done,” Musk said, referencing the company’s tendency to make the impossible feel late. He also reiterated the idea that Tesla can be the omst valuable company in the world if it executes very well.
16:50 CT – Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja mentioned the company’s milestone of delivering a car autonomously to a customer for the first time in Q2. He also mentioned the effects of the Trump administration’s regulatory changes for electric vehicles.
He mentioned that Tesla is seeing more test drives, and the company did start the production of more affordable cars in the first half of the year, with volume production planned for the second half of the year.
16:55 CT – Investor questions begin with an inquiry about Tesla Robotaxis. Tesla noted that it expects to 10X its current operation in the coming months. The Bay Area is next, and Tesla is looking to expeedite the service’s approval.
As for technical and regulatory hurdles for Unsupervised FSD, Elon Musk stated that he believes the feature should be available in a number of cities by the end of the year. Tesla, however, is being extremely paranoid about safety, so Unsupervised FSD’s rollout will be very, very cautious. Also, Tesla vehicles from Fremont could deliver themselves to customers autonomously by the end of the year.
16:58 CT – A question about Optimus was asked. Elon noted that Optimus V3 is the right design for the humanoid robot, since it has all the degrees of freedom necessary to ensure that it can do tasks very well. He also set expectations on Optimus’ ramp.
“If we are not making 100,000 OPtimus robots per month in 60 months, I will be shocked,” Musk said.
Another question was asked about Tesla’s affordable model. Tesla noted that production did start in the first half of 2025, and a ramp is expected in the remaining months of the year. As for Tesla investing in xAI, the CFO noted that this earnings call is not the right venue to discuss such matters.
17:07 CT – Elon Musk admitted that he is creating another Master Plan. He reiterated the idea that the future of Tesla is exciting, and the company has the potential to change the world.
An investor question about HW3 vehicle was asked. Tesla noted that it is focused on rolling out Unsupervised FSD to HW4 cars first, then go back to see what can be done with HW3 cars.
As for how the Trump administration’s regulations could affect Megapack sales, Tesla noted that it still believes solar and battery projects should still see growth. “We’re forecasting a very strong second half of the year,” the company noted. Tesla is expected to launch its third Megafactory in Houston next year.
17:11 CT – Analyst questions begin. The analyst asks if Tesla could share KPIs on Tesla’s Robotaxi rollout. Tesla noted that it only has a handful of vehicles for now, but the company has more than 7,000 driverless miles in Austin so far. Elon also emphasized that the Robotaxi service is designed for maximum comfort and safety, and that the Cybercab is designed to be optimal when it comes to cost. “Cost per mile for the Cybercab will be little,” Musk said.
“Tesla Roboatxi fleet will go from tiny to gigantic in probably a very short period of time,” Musk added.
17:15 CT – Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley asked if Elon is comfortable with having just 13% control of Tesla. Elon Musk admitted that this is a major concern for him, and he is hoping that the topic could be discsused in the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
Elon joked that he wants to have enough control in Tesla that he cannot be ousted by activist investors, but not tool large that he cannot be removed, just in case he goes crazy. He reiterated the idea that he would be joined by several Optimus robots onstage at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
17:21 CT – Barclays asks Elon about the idea of putting non-Tesla vehicles being put in the Robotaxi network. Elon admitted that Tesla has really not thought about it much, though the company is extremetly focused on safety.
Goldman Sachs asked if Tesla could comment on FSD subscription trends. Tesla noted that since FSD V12 was launched in North America, there has been a notable improvement in consumer adoption. When asked if more price adjustments for FSD should be expected, Elon noted that Tesla is in a transition period in the United States. He admitted that Tesla could have a few rough quarters, but once autonomy is at scale, he would be surprised if Tesla’s economics are not compelling.
17:29 CT – Truist asked about Tesla’s more affordable models and any updates on what it would look like. Elon Musk joked that it would just look like the Model Y. He also noted that people desire Teslas, but the cars are still not affordable enough.
When asked about xAI and Tesla, Elon Musk explained that the two companies are very different. He noted that there are also some people that like to work in xAI but not Tesla, and vice versa. Would they like to work on superintelligence, or real-world AI? Both are compelling endeavors.
17:30 CT – And that wraps up Tesla’s second quarter 2025 earnings call! Thank you so much for following along as we covered this event. Until the next time!
