Tesla and Uber have launched a new incentive program that is worth up to $2,000 on eligible purchases of the Model 3 and Model Y.

The automaker and the ride-sharing company are attempting to get more drivers to utilize electric vehicles for their daily work, and now, Tesla is offering $1,000 in credits upon taking delivery, while Uber will give $1,000 in cash after 100 trips are completed.

Tesla launched a new portion of its website for the program and detailed it below:

“Eligible Uber drivers who purchase a new Model 3 or Model Y vehicle can receive $1,000 in Tesla Credits upon taking delivery, and $1,000 in cash from Uber after completing 100 trips. Tesla Credits can be used toward Supercharging, a new Tesla vehicle, service appointments or select Tesla Shop or upgrade purchases. Offer available to active Uber drivers in good standing.”

Tesla is offering the Model 3 and Model Y in the promotion, which are likely the two vehicles that would be most advantageous to Uber drivers because of cost and the fact they are the company’s most up-to-date vehicles.

There are a few things the Tesla Credits can not be redeemed for, the automaker writes in the terms at the bottom of the page. They can not be reissued, transferred, or redeemed for cash, and they can not be used to purchase upgrade subscriptions or, gift cards, or alcohol.

The partnership was first noticed by EV Universe.

This is far from the first time the two companies have worked together. Uber offered a $2,000 incentive on Model 3 and Model Y purchases earlier this year.

In September, Tesla officially launched Uber integration for easier navigation and convenience for drivers who use the platform for ride-sharing employment.

It is safe to say the partnership will undoubtedly yield some drivers who were in the market for a new vehicle for ride-sharing purposes to purchase a Tesla. The $1,000 in credits could be used for Supercharging and would go a long way.

Additionally, the extra $1,000 in cash after 100 rides would be great for that future car payment or as a nice gift after grinding out the rides.

Uber has also used a similar discount with Ford on leased EVs.

