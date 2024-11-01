By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package and whether it will land in his hands will be decided before the end of the year.

Delaware Court of Chancery Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick announced on Thursday that she will make a choice on whether Musk should be awarded the massive sum by the time 2025 is here.

McCormick ruled in January that the massive pay package was “unfathomable” and unfair to Tesla shareholders.

Musk completed a variety of tranches within his pay package that awarded him the sum, but McCormick took it into her own hands to pull the sum from Musk’s grasp.

Shareholders of the electric automaker had already voted to give Musk the pay package years prior. After the January 2024 decision to deem the pay package invalid, Tesla shareholders voted on the pay package once again. They voted in favor of giving Musk the $56 billion for the second time.

McCormick, once again, will have the final say on what happens with the money and whether it will be awarded to Musk. She will also weigh the request by lawyers of the shareholder who sued Musk for the pay package of $1 billion in legal fees in either cash or stock.

After two separate votes by shareholders to award Musk with the massive pay package, it seems like it would be a no-brainer for McCormick to do what seems to be what investors want.

The ratification of Musk’s pay package and whether it will be awarded to the CEO surely holds serious weight. Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm said Musk could spend his time in “other places” if the pay package was not approved.

Although shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve it once again and ratify the pay, Musk could still believe there are better opportunities elsewhere. His many other projects could take up more of his attention, although it seems unlikely Musk would leave as it is getting close to launching Robotaxi in the coming years.

