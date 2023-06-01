Ford and Uber team up to make EV ride-sharing more available

By

Ford and Uber are teaming up to offer a new leasing option for rideshare drivers that will help encourage them to go electric using Ford Mustang Mach-E models in select U.S. cities.

Ford Drive will help offer flexible leasing options to rideshare drivers in San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles that will range between one and four months. Vehicles will be delivered to the driver within two weeks of ordering, and a special Ford Drive app will be used to handle everything from payments to servicing.

It is an expansion of the early flexible lease pilot program that Ford and Uber initially launched in 2022, which helped drivers in San Diego on the ridesharing platform lease more than 150 units of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

Ford has made a dramatic attempt to make EVs more available to customers and with the expansion of this new platform, it is more evidence the legacy company is willing to put its money where its mouth is in terms of widespread adoption. With ridesharing becoming a widely popular mode of transportation to many, the drivers responsible for traveling tens of thousands of miles every year need access to sustainable powertrains.

This program does just that.

“We understand uptime and ease of use are critical to every rideshare driver,” Bill Knapp, Leader of Ford Drive, said. “As more of them make the switch to electric vehicles, we’re building the Ford Drive program around their unique needs.”

Ford has evidently been in contact with the drivers that participated in the early pilot program in San Diego, using their feedback to recognize the strengths and weaknesses of the program.

One of the biggest bits of feedback was the use of the Mustang Mach-E, which was the most ideal option to test the program with due to its size.

Ford recognizes this:

“With the Mustang Mach-E, drivers on the Uber platform have ample trunk space and seating for riders who are taking trips within the city or to the airport. Drivers also have access to more than 85,000 charging plugs and growing through the BlueOval Charge™ Network; North America’s largest public charging network.”

Uber is one of many companies with long-term sustainability goals and aims to have a zero-emissions platform by 2030.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Ford and Uber team up to make EV ride-sharing more available