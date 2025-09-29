Tesla unveils charging innovation that will make the Semi instantly successful

Tesla North American Charging Director Max de Zegher recently shared some insights about the company’s V4 cabinet Superchargers, which are currently being deployed today.

As per the charging executive, the V4 cabinet does not only usher in a new era of fast charging for the company’s consumer vehicles. It is also an innovative solution that could very well make the Tesla Semi instantly successful when it starts being produced in meaningful volumes next year.

V4 cabinet Superchargers

In a recent post on X, the official Tesla Charging account announced that the first V4 cabinet Supercharger is now live. The V4 cabinet Supercharger paves the way for 0.5 MW and 3X power density, with two stalls per cabinet. Tesla Charging also noted that the V4 cabinet Supercharger offers higher throughput, higher efficiency, lower cost, and faster deployments.

In a follow-up post, de Zegher highlighted that the V4 cabinet is nothing short of a masterpiece. He also revealed that the technology used in the V4 cabinet Superchargers will enable 1.2 MW charging for the Semi.

“It might be odd to get so excited about a white box, but the V4 cabinet is a charging masterpiece: AC in, 16 trays of power electronics, DC out. This is the tech that will make 1.2MW charging for Semi, and 0.5 MW charging for cars, ubiquitous around the world,” de Zegher wrote in his post on X.

Advertisement

First V4 cabinet Supercharger now live https://t.co/6T1X6MVTaj



0.5 MW, 3X power density, 2X stalls per cabinet



Higher throughput, higher efficiency, lower cost, faster deployments pic.twitter.com/5NbiABwgpy— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 29, 2025

It might be odd to get so excited about a white box, but the V4 cabinet is a charging masterpiece: AC in, 16 trays of power electronics, DC out.



This is the tech that will make 1.2MW charging for Semi, and 0.5 MW charging for cars, ubiquitous around the world. https://t.co/saSzLiOJG7 pic.twitter.com/tocimefJX0— Max (@MdeZegher) September 29, 2025

1.2 MW config for Semi. For cars it can be configured as either 1.2 MW or 1 MW efficiently shared across 8 V4 post.— Max (@MdeZegher) September 29, 2025

Tesla Semi ramp

The Tesla Semi has the potential to be the company’s most disruptive vehicle in its lineup. However, its success will likely be limited by how far the Class 8 all-electric long hauler could travel. With this in mind, it is pertinent for the Semi to have charging stops set up across the globe. Only then could it truly become a legitimate alternative to diesel long-haulers, including those engaged in cross-country routes.

If Tesla could successfully ramp the deployment of its V4 cabinet Superchargers, the company could all but ensure that the Semi is usable for ultra-long distance routes right out of the gate. That could effectively change the transportation game. The Tesla Charging executive seemed to hint as much in his X post, with de Zegher stating that the V4 cabinet Supercharger could be configured for 1.2 MW for the Semi.

When asked if every V4 cabinet Supercharger will have 1.2 MW with 8 stall support, the Tesla Charging executive noted that “1.2 MW config for Semi. For cars it can be configured as either 1.2 MW or 1 MW efficiently shared across 8 V4 post.”