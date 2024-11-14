Tesla set to launch new V4 Cabinet enabling fastest Supercharging speeds yet

By

Tesla is set to launch the new V4 Cabinet starting in 2025, which will enable the fastest Supercharging speeds for both passenger vehicles and the Semi.

Tesla’s V4 Superchargers started rolling out in 2023, bringing 350 kW charging speeds and giving EV owners their most expedited experience yet.

However, the speeds were not largely improved from the V3 Supercharger, as the V4 was catered to higher-voltage architectures, which have not yet become as popular in EVs.

It did feature a streamlined pile design and larger cables, as the V4 was made to be the first Supercharger to truly cater to non-Tesla EVs.

The Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y can still “enjoy 250kW charge rates on V3 cabinet — charging up to 200 miles in 15 minutes,” Tesla said in an X post.

The V4 Cabinet will be the missing piece of the puzzle, bridging the gap for EVs that have a 400 to 1000V architecture that can support the fastest charging speeds.

This will bring supercharging speeds up to 500kW for cars and 1.2MW for the Tesla Semi, which is an unheard-of charging rate for all-electric trucks.

It is a far cry from the first Superchargers that Tesla opened back in 2012, which had speeds of just 90kW.

Tesla says the first V4 Cabinets will be open sometime next year, and permitting for these locations is already underway. Tesla did not announce where it would be active, nor if it would start in the United States or another market.

V4 Supercharger installations first started in Europe.

Charging has been a true focus of Tesla for a long time, and it is perhaps the biggest advantage that drivers of the company’s EVs have outside of tech and overall performance.

Now that more EV makers are gaining access to the Supercharging Network, it is obvious Tesla needs to update its stalls to cater to the variety of architectures out there, enabling an efficient and reliable charging experience for drivers of any electric car out on the market.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla set to launch new V4 Cabinet enabling fastest Supercharging speeds yet