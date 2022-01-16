Tesla Q4 2021 Vehicle Safety Report records 1 crash for every 4.31 million miles with Autopilot engaged

By

In Q4 2021, Tesla recorded one crash for every 4.31 million miles driven with Autopilot engaged, as per the company’s recently-released Safety Report. Tesla also recorded one crash for every 1.59 million miles when Autopilot was not engaged. Based on Tesla’s report, there is a significant difference between the results when Autopilot was activated and when drivers did not use it.

In the third quarter, Tesla reported one crash for every 4.97 million miles driven with Autopilot engaged. For drivers who chose not to use Autopilot, Tesla recorded one crash every 1.6 million miles driven in Q3 2021.

For comparison, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) most recent data stated there was one automobile crash every 484,000 miles driven in the United States. The NHTSA also reported that vehicle fatalities increased in the first half of 2021. According to the agency’s report, an estimated 20,160 people died in US motor vehicle crashes from January to June 2021, up 18.4% over 2020. The agency noted the 20k-estimate was the largest number of projected fatalities since 2006.

Tesla stated that the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 achieved the lowest overall probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested by the US government’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). Tesla engineers provided a rare look into the company’s crash lab in October 2021 by releasing a video via its official YouTube channel. In the video, one engineer revealed how the company goes beyond industry standards and dives deep into real-world crash scenarios based on data gathered from Tesla’s fleet.

Just last week, Tesla China explained how the cars’ designs and the materials used to build them make the company’s vehicles safe. In a detailed video, Tesla China provided a sneak peek into Giga Shanghai’s manufacturing processes, highlighting several crumple zones that make Tesla’s vehicles safer for everyone on the road.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Q4 2021 Vehicle Safety Report records 1 crash for every 4.31 million miles with Autopilot engaged