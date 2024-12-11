Tesla is working on new parking features for Full Self-Driving

By

Tesla is working on releasing new parking features and capabilities within the Full Self-Driving suite, its Head of Autopilot and AI revealed.

Tesla has been working to complete its Full Self-Driving suite for several years, and its recent release of version 13 (v13) has been one of the most encouraging releases in recent memory.

However, there are still some more features and capabilities the company wants to offer to consumers, all of which will ultimately lead to the company being able to offer fully autonomous rides, especially with the planned release of Robotaxi in the coming years.

One of these features will be the ability to park in garages, specifically those at a place of residence, and not necessarily a parking garage. The latter is something FSD is already capable of, but residential garages are not yet a capability for the suite.

Tesla is currently working on developing this capability, according to Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s Head of Autopilot and AI:

We are working on parking options, including garages. — Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) December 1, 2024

The most recent release of FSD is v13.2, which has been robust and capable, especially according to those drivers who have been using the suite since its release in late November.

Even BMW said yesterday that the suite was “very impressive,” but the company deleted their post on X just after giving Tesla the props.

Tesla did not reveal any projected date for when the potential release of garage parking would be released.

