Watch Tesla’s FSD v13.2 navigate away from park in a tricky situation

Tesla’s latest version of Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) has begun going out to owners over the last several days, and a number of early testers have been sharing results from their first drives.

On Saturday, Tesla reposted a video from Whole Mars Catalog on X, in which Omar uses FSD Supervised v13.2 to successfully reverse out of tight street parking blocked by a UPS truck and cautiously navigate around the truck to make its way onto the street. Omar says he didn’t expect the FSD model to successfully make it to the street with the delivery truck in the way, though the video shows that it pretty clearly was able to—and it managed to watch for an oncoming Waymo truck that’s difficult to see.

In a repost of the video, Tesla writes:

FSD Supervised 13.2 reverses to exit parking spot blocked by delivery truck, then waits for oncoming traffic to clear before proceeding

This all happens implicitly within the model, which is trained on extensive data of similar real-world scenarios

Tesla’s FSD v13.2: park-to-park

Notably, Tesla’s newest FSD Supervised update allows the software’s “end-to-end” model take drivers from “park-to-park,” as was recently highlighted by Arek Sredzki, member of the Autopilot team and head of the Actually Smart Summon (ASS) program. The release notes also point out that v13.2 includes integrated unpark, reverse, and park capabilities to allow this, along with highlighting the “hold-to-start” button to navigate from Park.

You can also see a video of Omar’s drive through 100 minutes of Los Angeles traffic below, as completed with zero interventions.

Tesla’s bet on a future of unsupervised autonomy with Cybercab, Robovan

While Tesla’s FSD currently requires driver supervision and readiness to retake control of the vehicle at all times, the company is also generating real-time driving data from which to train its vehicles’ neural network. As such, the company claims to have an advantage over other companies, like Google’s Waymo, and it’s betting big on the scalability of a future of autonomy with FSD.

When Tesla’s FSD will go unsupervised is certainly up for debate, but the company’s recent unveiling of the steering wheel-less, two-seat Cybercab shows that it expects it to come sometime. Tesla also rolled FSD Supervised out to the Cybertruck for the first time a few months ago, and recent tests run by the company seem to hint at a future release of the semi-autonomous software for the Semi.

