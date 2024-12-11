Tesla completes Cybertruck regulatory filing in China just days after rumor denial

By

Tesla has completed a regulatory filing for the Cybertruck in China just days after the company denied rumors that it would bring the all-electric pickup to the country.

Earlier this week, Tesla China said it had no intention of bringing the Cybertruck to the market currently, denying any reports that stated it would bring the pickup to one of its most popular markets.

It was a blow to those customers in China who wanted the Cybertruck to be available to them in Asia. For now, it seemed to be bleak on whether they would be able to own one.

Although the Cybertruck might not be making it to China within the next month or so, that does not mean Tesla is not trying to get things moving.

CNEV Post is reporting that Tesla has received an Automobile Energy Consumption Label for the Cybertruck after completing a filing with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Specs of the Cybertruck, including range, weight, and peak power, are available on the MIIT database, where the Chinese government has it listed as an M1 passenger vehicle.

This is just one of several moves Tesla needs to make for regulatory approval for the Cybertruck in China. The energy consumption is among several other things that need to happen in order for the Cybertruck to be eligible for sale.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already said that it would be “very difficult” to get the Cybertruck to be road legal in China.

Getting Cybertruck road legal in China would be very difficult, but we could ship some prototypes over for display — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2024

This has catalyzed some thoughts of the Cybertruck getting a different version, something that would be more suitable for markets outside the United States. Tesla has thought about developing an international version, but there have been no true confirmations of whether it plans to do that or not.

