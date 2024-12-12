Tesla Cybertruck spotted at BYD facility in China

By

A Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted at a BYD facility in China. The all-electric pickup truck will likely provide the Chinese automaker with a number of interesting insights into Tesla’s latest EV innovations.

What’s in the video:

The 40-second video, which was shared on social media, showed the all-electric pickup truck being inspected by what appears to be several BYD employees.

The apparent BYD employees could be seen inspecting the Cybertruck’s exterior and interior before driving it into the facility. The vehicle’s tailgate could also be seen being inspected.

Based on the video, the Cybertruck that BYD has acquired is a Foundation Series unit, at least based on its white interior and wheels.

What it likely means:

Speculations suggest that BYD will likely be benchmarking the Cybertruck in its China facility. Benchmarking is a pretty common practice in the automotive industry.

Speculations also suggest that BYD may conduct a teardown of the Cybertruck to get a close look at the vehicle’s inner workings.

The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably the most disruptive vehicle on the road today, and it’s not just because of its angular, brutalist design.

Tesla went all-out with the Cybertruck’s tech, from its 48-volt architecture to its steer-by-wire system, both of which have received acclaim from critics and users alike.

Tesla China and the Cybertruck:

While China does not have a huge pickup truck market, local electric vehicle enthusiasts have shown a lot of interest in the Tesla Cybertruck.

This was highlighted in the Cybertruck’s China tour, which featured the vehicle attracting large crowds across several cities.

Recent reports have stated that there are no plans for Tesla China to release the Cybertruck locally.

However, Tesla has received an Automobile Energy Consumption Label for the Cybertruck after the company completed a filing with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

