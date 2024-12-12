News

Tesla Cybertruck spotted at BYD facility in China

Credit: @Tslachan/X
A Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted at a BYD facility in China. The all-electric pickup truck will likely provide the Chinese automaker with a number of interesting insights into Tesla’s latest EV innovations.

What’s in the video: 

  • The 40-second video, which was shared on social media, showed the all-electric pickup truck being inspected by what appears to be several BYD employees.
  • The apparent BYD employees could be seen inspecting the Cybertruck’s exterior and interior before driving it into the facility. The vehicle’s tailgate could also be seen being inspected.
  • Based on the video, the Cybertruck that BYD has acquired is a Foundation Series unit, at least based on its white interior and wheels.

What it likely means: 

  • Speculations suggest that BYD will likely be benchmarking the Cybertruck in its China facility. Benchmarking is a pretty common practice in the automotive industry.
  • Speculations also suggest that BYD may conduct a teardown of the Cybertruck to get a close look at the vehicle’s inner workings.
  • The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably the most disruptive vehicle on the road today, and it’s not just because of its angular, brutalist design. 
  • Tesla went all-out with the Cybertruck’s tech, from its 48-volt architecture to its steer-by-wire system, both of which have received acclaim from critics and users alike. 

Tesla China and the Cybertruck:

  • While China does not have a huge pickup truck market, local electric vehicle enthusiasts have shown a lot of interest in the Tesla Cybertruck. 
  • This was highlighted in the Cybertruck’s China tour, which featured the vehicle attracting large crowds across several cities.
  • Recent reports have stated that there are no plans for Tesla China to release the Cybertruck locally
  • However, Tesla has received an Automobile Energy Consumption Label for the Cybertruck after the company completed a filing with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

