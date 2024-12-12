Tesla Cybertruck spotted at BYD facility in China

A Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted at a BYD facility in China. The all-electric pickup truck will likely provide the Chinese automaker with a number of interesting insights into Tesla’s latest EV innovations.
What’s in the video:
- The 40-second video, which was shared on social media, showed the all-electric pickup truck being inspected by what appears to be several BYD employees.
- The apparent BYD employees could be seen inspecting the Cybertruck’s exterior and interior before driving it into the facility. The vehicle’s tailgate could also be seen being inspected.
- Based on the video, the Cybertruck that BYD has acquired is a Foundation Series unit, at least based on its white interior and wheels.
A Tesla Cybertruck rolling into a BYD factory? Now that’s a plot twist! @zhongwen2005 @WholeMarsBlog @Tslachan @teslashanghai @Tesla_Asia @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/LmwWSgc91C— 爱恨两难 (@ahlnlj) December 11, 2024
What it likely means:
- Speculations suggest that BYD will likely be benchmarking the Cybertruck in its China facility. Benchmarking is a pretty common practice in the automotive industry.
- Speculations also suggest that BYD may conduct a teardown of the Cybertruck to get a close look at the vehicle’s inner workings.
- The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably the most disruptive vehicle on the road today, and it’s not just because of its angular, brutalist design.
- Tesla went all-out with the Cybertruck’s tech, from its 48-volt architecture to its steer-by-wire system, both of which have received acclaim from critics and users alike.
Tesla China and the Cybertruck:
- While China does not have a huge pickup truck market, local electric vehicle enthusiasts have shown a lot of interest in the Tesla Cybertruck.
- This was highlighted in the Cybertruck’s China tour, which featured the vehicle attracting large crowds across several cities.
- Recent reports have stated that there are no plans for Tesla China to release the Cybertruck locally.
- However, Tesla has received an Automobile Energy Consumption Label for the Cybertruck after the company completed a filing with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
