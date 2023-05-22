Tesla’s Elon Musk has his “mojo” back: longtime TSLA bull

By

Tesla bulls who have grown more cautious about the stock amid Elon Musk’s focus on Twitter have become more optimistic about the company. This comes after the CEO’s performance during the annual shareholder meeting, which showed that Musk is open to investors’ suggestions about key Tesla issues, such as advertising.

Among them is Ross Gerber, the co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. Gerber is a longtime Tesla bull, known for his bold support of the company and his frequent debates with ardent TSLA bears and short-sellers. However, over the past months, Gerber has tempered his outlook on Tesla.

Following the annual shareholder meeting, Gerber noted that Elon Musk appears to have regained his focus on Tesla. The longtime Tesla bull shared his thoughts in a comment to Insider. “Elon had his mojo back. Seeing his energy and enthusiasm, him being around the people who love him and he loves, you can see he’s clearly happy, so that’s great,” Gerber said.

In a comment to CNBC, Gerber also described the annual shareholder meeting as one of the best PR days for the electric vehicle maker. “It was literally the best PR day for Tesla since the Twitter disaster began,” Gerber added.

Gerber is not alone in his sentiments. Morgan Fosina, Director of Commercial at GlassView, informed Teslarati that Tesla’s entrance into the advertising sector is probably coming at the right time. While Tesla is only adopting advertising strategies now, the industry veteran noted that the electric vehicle maker could strategize to ensure that its approach is fresh and relevant to its target audience.

“Coming into the (advertising) game now allows Tesla to set themselves up for success from the jump. Advertising is more advanced than ever in terms of attributing success to different platforms. They will quickly be able to optimize towards the devices, publications, and audiences that are performing. As digital out of home is on the rise, they may want to consider a comprehensive cross-screen plan that includes DOOH, CTV, desktop, mobile, tablet, and even in-game advertising,” Fosina said.

