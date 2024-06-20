The Boring Company initiates hiring ramp for welders at Texas site

By

Elon Musk’s tunneling startup, The Boring Company, has announced that it is hiring welders for its Bastrop, Texas site. Those who are interested in applying for the position are invited to attend an interview at The Boring Company’s Texas headquarters this Friday, June 21, 2024.

The Boring Company extended its invitation in a post on X. “The Boring Company is looking to hire world-class flux-core welders in Bastrop, TX! Apply below for an opportunity to be invited to interview with our weld team THIS Friday (6/21) at our Texas HQ (and get a glimpse of Prufrock-4),” the tunneling startup wrote.

The Boring Company is looking to hire world class flux-core welders in Bastrop, TX! Apply below for an opportunity to be invited to interview with our weld team THIS Friday (6/21) at our Texas HQ (and get a glimpse of Prufrock-4).https://t.co/xIMrH6yGQN pic.twitter.com/aGinGfnCmm — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) June 19, 2024

In its job listing, The Boring Company noted that it is developing technologies that are aimed at increasing tunneling speed and decreasing tunneling costs by a factor of 10 or more. As per the tunneling startup, the goal of The Boring Company is to make Hyperloop viable sometime in the future.

Welders who work for The Boring Company will be placed on day and night shift teams, though shift flexibility is required. As of now, the tunneling startup noted that its welders are expected to work 12-hour shifts four days a week. Such a workweek might be attractive to some applicants as it essentially offers three days of rest every week.

While The Boring Company’s welders will be working on a 12-hour per day, four-day workweek, they are also required to work extended hours and weekends as needed. Applicants must also be able to travel for short and extended trips as needed, and work outdoors in heavy construction areas. Welders must also be able to lift at least 50 pounds unassisted, and be able to stoop, bend, crawl, and maneuver in tight spaces.

The responsibilities of a Boring Company welder include the welding assembly and fabrication of large-scale structures and assemblies, the modification, repair, and assembly of tunnel boring machines, and the setup of safety equipment and work platforms at elevation, among others. Applicants must have at least a high school diploma or GED, as well as more than two years of experience welding steel. They must also have more than two years of experience in either tank fabrication, elevated steel structure fabrication, elevated work, or sheet metal work.

Those who wish to apply as a welder for The Boring Company can click here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

The Boring Company initiates hiring ramp for welders at Texas site