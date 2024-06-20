Community Tesla interview shows that EV education still has a long way to go

By

Those who closely follow the Tesla story might have the impression that most of the world is already well-informed about electric vehicles. But if a recent community interview in Australia is any indication, it appears that Tesla — and other electric vehicle makers for that matter — still have their work cut out for them when it comes to educating the public about the facts surrounding EVs.

Ryan Jay Cowan, a Tesla owner from Australia who runs a YouTube channel, recently conducted an interview with members of the community about electric vehicles. The Model Y owner asked each respondent which car they thought was the best-selling vehicle of 2023 and if they would consider a Tesla in the future. The results of the interview are quite interesting.

Immediately noticeable was the fact that most respondents were not aware that the Tesla Model Y was 2023’s best-selling car in the world. Some were also quick to claim that Tesla sales are down and that the company’s inventory is piling up. Others echoed persistent anti-EV talking points such as the pollution from electric vehicle production and the question of what happens when an electric car’s battery needs replacement.

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2024

Such points have long been debunked, but as could be seen in the Tesla owner’s community interviews, they are still prevalent. With this in mind, it was no surprise that some also noted that they would not be considering a Tesla in the future. Fortunately, not all of the Tesla owner’s respondents shared the same sentiments.

Younger respondents seemed much better informed about electric vehicles and Teslas, with several stating that they would like to own a Tesla in the future. That being said, even the interview’s younger respondents seemed to hold the notion that Teslas are still very expensive. This is no longer true with the advent of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover, both of which are priced competitively against combustion-powered rivals.

The results of the Tesla owner’s interview have caught the attention of many, including CEO Elon Musk, who noted that the video was “interesting.” Former Tesla Investor Relations executive Martin Viecha also noted that “Still today, even in the US, when I tell people that Model Y is the best selling car in the world, I get a ‘there’s no way that can be true’ look.” Viecha noted that this happens every time.

Watch the Tesla owner’s community interview in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Community Tesla interview shows that EV education still has a long way to go