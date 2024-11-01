The Boring Company shows steady progress in Texas projects

By

The Boring Company is arguably Elon Musk’s most underrated company today, but this does not mean that the tunneling startup is not actively pursuing its projects. This could be seen in the Boring Company’s Texas tunnels, which seem to be getting more refined by the day.

In a recent post on its official social media account on X, The Boring Company shared some photos from an event with the Austin Fire Department, which conducted safety drills at its tunnel in Bastrop, Texas. As per the tunneling startup, its goal is always to maximize Loop system safety and reliability.

“Thanks to Austin Fire Department for being a great partner – the teams have initiated recurring tunnel safety drills in Texas. Goal is always to maximize Loop system safety and reliability,” The Boring Company wrote in its post.

The Boring Company’s post featured two images. One featured what appears to be a Model 3 sedan being surrounded by emergency personnel. Another photo featured fire trucks outside the Bastrop site’s tunnel, which sports an entrance that seemed to be inspired by the Fallout series.

Over at Giga Texas, The Boring Company’s crews are also making serious headway in the construction of a tunnel leading out of the Model Y and Cybertruck factory. As per drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, who has long been observing the progress of the Giga Texas complex, The Boring Company’s crews are now preparing the west exit area for the final facing structures and driveways.

Considering that more work is reportedly being done at the tunnel’s south extension, there seems to be a pretty good chance that Tesla could soon use The Boring Company’s tunnels to move production Model Y and Cybertruck units from the Giga Texas building to a holding lot. As per the drone operator, the day when Cybertrucks drive through the Boring Company’s Gigafactory Texas tunnel seems to be getting closer.

Check out Giga Texas’ Boring Company tunnels in the video below.

