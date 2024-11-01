Waymo valued at over $45 billion following latest financing round: report

By

Alphabet’s self-driving robotaxi unit, Waymo, was reportedly valued at over $45 billion following its latest round of financing. The initial report about Waymo’s alleged updated valuation was posted by Bloomberg News, which cited people reportedly familiar with the matter.

In a previous blog post, Waymo announced that it closed an oversubscribed investment round of $5.6 billion at an undisclosed value. The funding round was led by Alphabet, with continued participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity, Perry Creek, Silver Lake, Tiger Global, and T. Rowe Price.

The investment is expected to help the company welcome more riders to Waymo One, a ride-hailing service currently operating in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, and in Austin and Atlanta through a partnership with Uber. Waymo has noted that its robotaxi services are now delivering over 100,000 paid trips per week.

Waymo has seen notable growth as of late. As per the self-driving unit, it has expanded its Waymo One service areas in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. The self-driving unit has also started providing curbside service at Sky Harbor International Airport.

As noted by Bloomberg, Waymo’s efforts to take outside capital may be a good way for the self-driving unit to insulate itself from headwinds in the autonomous ride-hailing industry, which is expected to face notable regulatory pressures as it starts to gain mainstream acceptance.

Waymo also faces potential competition from electric vehicle giant Tesla, which announced its self-driving robotaxi, the Cybercab, at its We, Robot event. During the Q3 2024 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk noted that Tesla already offers a ride-hailing service for employees in the Bay Area, though the electric vehicle maker still uses safety drivers for now.

