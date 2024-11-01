Gulfstream leverages Starlink for enhanced in-flight internet connectivity

By

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced that it has secured Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certification for the installation of high-speed Starlink internet on its G650 and G650ER aircraft. The announcement was posted by the company in a press release.

This FAA approval allows G650 and G650ER owners and operators to work directly with Gulfstream to upgrade their aircraft’s connectivity capabilities with Starlink. The inclusion of Starlink on Gulfstream’s aircraft will likely be appreciated by the company’s customers, considering that the satellite internet system is the best in the market today.

#Starlink has arrived — Gulfstream has officially received FAA supplemental type certification to install the high-speed internet service on the G650/ER. STCs are also in progress for G800, G700, G600, G500, G400, GIV, GIV-X, GV and GV-SP. https://t.co/85CmYlrmXc pic.twitter.com/3oKbZGjDdD — Gulfstream Aerospace (@GulfstreamAero) October 28, 2024

Derek Zimmerman, president of Gulfstream Customer Support, shared his excitement for the FAA’s supplemental type certification for its G650 and G650ER aircraft.

“Starlink is a highly sought-after service among our customers. Our team has dedicated substantial time and resources to achieving this certification, ensuring we’re well-equipped across our service network to deliver seamless installations. By offering this connectivity upgrade at our own facilities, handled by our trusted experts, we reaffirm our commitment to providing exceptional service to our valued customers,” Zimmerman stated.

Thanks to its high speed and low latency, Starlink grants passengers simultaneous access to a wide range of services, including video conferencing, cloud-based applications, and rapid data transfers. Starlink’s speeds of 40-220 Mbps and sub-100-millisecond latency have effectively set a new standard for in-flight internet.

Gulfstream is currently looking to secure similar supplemental type certifications from the FAA for its other aircraft, including the G800, G700, G600, G500, G400, G280, GIV, GIV-X, GV, and GV-SP.

