Toyota hints it will produce more hydrogen cars than solid-state EVs in 2030

Toyota has noted that it is making significant strides in the development of solid-state battery technology. Recent details from the company’s newsletter, however, suggest that the volume and scope of the deployment of Toyota’s solid-state batteries would be quite conservative.

In its Toyota Times newsletter, the automaker shared a key passage about its solid-state battery targets. “In the mass production phase anticipated for 2030 and beyond, the companies are looking to boost capacity to several thousand tonnes (several tens of thousands of vehicles) in line with Toyota’s product plans,” the veteran carmaker wrote.

Considering that Toyota sold a whopping 10.48 million vehicles worldwide in 2022, a target of several tens of thousands of EVs with solid-state batteries at the end of the decade is notably conservative. Green Car Reports noted that if Toyota could produce about 30,000 electric cars with solid-state batteries in 2030, it would account for less than 3% of the company’s annual sales.

Toyota’s comment on solid-state batteries is quite disappointing, especially since the automaker has pushed the technology as a game changer in the electric vehicle race. Needless to say, a volume of just several tens of thousands of solid-state EVs in 2030 would likely have very little effect on the market. EV leader Tesla, for one, is targeting 20 million EVs per year by the end of the decade.

Interestingly enough, Toyota announced earlier this year that it is looking to sell over 100,000 hydrogen vehicles per year by 2030. This essentially means that at the end of the decade, Toyota will be producing more hydrogen cars than electric cars with solid-state batteries. One could only hope that Toyota’s solid-state battery bet really does work and that the automaker is able to mass-produce electric cars with the highly-anticipated technology sooner than expected.

Toyota is not the only automaker that is counting on solid-state batteries. Honda and Nissan are also developing their own solid-state cells that are expected to be produced at pilot production facilities in the coming years. Nissan is particularly optimistic about the technology, with the automaker noting that solid-state batteries could be a potential game-changer for large EVs like pickups and SUVs.

Toyota hints it will produce more hydrogen cars than solid-state EVs in 2030