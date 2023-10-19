By

Tesla has gotten two new adoptees of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) in Toyota and Lexus, the companies announced on Thursday.

Several large automakers have already adopted Tesla’s NACS connector, including Ford, General Motors, Honda, BMW, and Rivian, among others.

However, Toyota and Lexus have now chosen to do the same thing, gaining access to Tesla’s Supercharger Network in North America in an effort to make charging more available for drivers of its EVs.

Toyota said it will incorporate NACS inlets in “certain Toyota and Lexus BEVs starting in 2025, including the all-new, three-row, battery-electric Toyota SUV that will be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.”

The partnership will start in 2025, a year after Ford and GM will adopt it. Those automakers will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger Network in Spring 2024.

Welcome Toyota and Lexus owners to Superchargers across North America ⚡️ — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 19, 2023

Customers owning or leasing Toyota and Lexus EVs equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) inlet will be offered an adapter to enable NACS access in 2025.

“Dedicated to delivering a seamless charging experience, whether at home or in public, Toyota aims to provide convenience no matter where customers choose to charge their vehicles,” Toyota said. “Through the Toyota and Lexus apps, customers have access to an extensive charging network, comprising over 84,000 charging ports in North America, including level 2 and DC fast chargers. With NACS, customers will have access to more charging options, especially DC fast chargers, allowing greater confidence to travel to even more destinations.”

Prior to today, BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce were the most recent companies to adopt Tesla’s NACS adapter.

Toyota adopts Tesla’s NACS