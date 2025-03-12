Toyota is offering 1-year free charging at EVgo stations to customers who purchase or lease the 2025 Toyota bZ4X battery electric vehicle.

New 2025 Toyota bZ4X customers may use the Toyota App to locate EVgo stations and use their complimentary charging offer.

The 2025 bZ4X starts with an MSRP of $37,070 and has an estimated range of 252 miles. The legacy automaker is also offering 0% APR for up to 72 months until March 31, 2025.

Toyota states that customers may qualify for savings up to $16,000, inclusive of vehicle tax credits and rebates. Toyota bZ4X customers may apply to see if they're eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit and up to $1,000 from the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit. More incentives may be available based on customer locations, income, filing status, etc.



Tesla seems to be looking to end the first quarter on a high note.



Image Credit: @EstherRebers pic.twitter.com/rQx8ce9Ryg— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 12, 2025

Toyota and EVgo recently announced the opening of their first DC fast-charging (DCFC) station in Baldwin Park and Sacramento, California.

“Together with EVgo, we are supporting broader access to charging infrastructure for all battery EV drivers, including those driving Toyota and Lexus BEVs. We aim to ensure that customers find the newly opened stations both convenient and efficient for their charging needs,” said Toyota Motor North America’s General Manager of EV Charging Solutions, James George.

Each new station will be operated by EVG and can serve up to 8 electric vehicles (EVs) simultaneously. The co-branded stations also feature 350kW fast chargers and offer amenity-rich areas, including grocery stores, restaurants, shopping malls, etc.

“Toyota and EVgo’s action to bring advanced fast chargers to Sacramento is an important milestone,” said State Senator Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento. “Fast charging stations provide critical infrastructure that will amplify the use of clean energy transportation across Senate District 8. This initiative is a win for our environment and for the future of sustainable mobility in Sacramento.”

The Japanese automaker’s collaboration with EVgo is part of its Empact vision, which aims to leave no one behind as the world shifts toward EV adoption. Through Empact, Toyota wants to expand access to charging stations, provide affordable mobility solutions, and reduce carbon emissions.