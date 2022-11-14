Twitter spent $13M per year on food service at its headquarters: Elon Musk

By

On Sunday, Elon Musk said that Twitter spent $13 million per year on food services at its San Fransisco headquarters. He addressed a tweet by the company’s former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, who ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago.

She replied that Twitter spent between a range of $20-$25 a day per person which allowed employees to work through lunch and meetings. Hawkins said that Elon Musk’s earlier claims that almost no one came to the office and that the estimated cost per lunch served in the past 12 months was over $400 were a lie. Hawkins added that she left the company because she didn’t want to work for Elon Musk.

False. Twitter spends $13M/year on food service for SF HQ. Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%. There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don’t even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

In his response to Hawkins, Elon Musk pointed out that there are more people preparing breakfast than eating it. “They don’t even bother serving dinner because there is no one in the building.” He added that badge-in records revealed that the peak occupancy was 25% and the average occupancy was below 10%.

Elon Musk wasn’t the only one to question Hawkins’ claims. One user, @Costanzatraders, asked Hawkins if she saying that the platform was breaking labor laws by giving people a free lunch with the expectation that they would work through it. Other users noted that she didn’t fully comprehend his tweet.

Elon Musk’s initial response was to @NicheGamer, who shared a tweet by Andrew Wortman that claimed Elon Musk fired three-quarters of the employees and was planning to starve the remaining employees. Wortman’s complaint was that Twitter would start charging for lunch instead of giving it away for free.

Maybe they should learn to cook! https://t.co/iCIJMDhuE2 — Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) November 13, 2022

