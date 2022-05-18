Twitter Board looks to “enforce” Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition

By

In what could only be described as the latest dramatic turn in the Elon Musk-Twitter acquisition story, the social media platform has now stated that it intends to “close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement” between itself and the Tesla CEO.

This is a far cry from the social media company’s previous stance on Musk’s buyout. When the CEO initially extended his offer to purchase Twitter at $54.20 per share, the social media company responded by adopting a “poison pill” strategy to make it more difficult and expensive for Musk to acquire the platform.

Eventually, however, Twitter’s Board of Directors and Musk agreed to an acquisition at $54.20 per share, a deal that is estimated to be worth $44 billion. Musk, however, has seemingly expressed some reservations about the deal lately, especially after Twitter submitted a filing with the SEC claiming that less than 5% of its users are bots or spam accounts.

Musk, being a frequent user of the platform, contested Twitter’s bot estimates. The Tesla CEO stated that his acquisition of the social media company was “temporary on hold,” at least until Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal explains and proves that less than 5% of the platform’s users are indeed bots or spam accounts.

Agrawal later posted a series of tweets explaining the challenging nature of determining bots on Twitter, but Musk remained unimpressed. The Tesla CEO noted that he was still committed to acquiring Twitter, though he also stated that an updated acquisition price is not out of the question.

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does,” Musk wrote in a later tweet.

In a statement to The New York Times on Tuesday, Twitter’s Board of Directors noted that Musk’s acquisition of the social media company at the agreed-upon amount is in the best interest of shareholders.

“The board and Mr. Musk agreed to a transaction at $54.20 per share. We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement,” Twitter’s Board stated.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Twitter Board looks to “enforce” Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition