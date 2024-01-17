Uber and Tesla work together to push more drivers to opt for EVs: report

By

It appears that Uber and Tesla are working together to encourage ride-hailing drivers to opt for electric vehicles. The effort is reportedly part of the ride-hailing giant’s goals to be emissions-free in the United States and Canada by the end of the decade.

Uber has been putting in a lot of effort to make electric vehicles more attractive to its drivers. The company’s partnership with Hertz, for example, allows Uber drivers to rent electric cars like Tesla Model 3 sedans at a discount. As noted in an Axios report, however, Uber is still looking to do more to accelerate its drivers’ adoption of zero-emissions cars.

Uber and Tesla’s collaboration is happening on two fronts. For one, the ride-haling company has started sharing data with the electric vehicle maker about where drivers do most of their trips. This data should help Tesla plan out where to build its next wave of charging locations, including those that could offer overnight destination charging.

With more places to charge their electric cars, Uber drivers would likely find it easier to work with an EV. Axios‘ report also highlighted that the data it would be sharing with Tesla would be aggregated and anonymized so that individual drivers’ information is kept private.

Uber is also offering up to a $2,000 incentive on the purchase of a Tesla Model 3 sedan or Model Y crossover. Test drive events are being hosted at Tesla stores as a way to familiarize Uber drivers with the use, features, capabilities, and overall experience of electric cars as well.

Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of mobility and business operations at Uber, noted that drivers have stated that the cost of ownership and access to charging points remain barriers to EV adoption. Thus, with its current partnership with Tesla and its other EV-related incentives, Uber is hoping to encourage more of its drivers to drive electric cars.

“We know from listening to Uber drivers that the cost of ownership and access to convenient charging are the top two barriers preventing them from going electric, and we are excited to work with Tesla to tackle both of these issues. Working with cities, there is much more we can do together to speed up the pace of electrification,” the executive said.

