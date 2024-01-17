Fisker braking complaints trigger NHTSA probe

By

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration initiated a probe on 2023 Fisker Ocean vehicles after receiving 9 complaints about the car’s breaks.

“The complaints allege a partial loss of braking over low traction surfaces without alerting the driver. This results in a sudden increase in stopping distance.

“Some complaints allege that while braking over a low traction or bumpy surface, the vehicle may exhibit an intermittent loss of blended braking function (a combination of the service brake system and regenerative braking). One of the complaints alleged a crash and injury,” noted the NHTSA.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) opened a Preliminary Evaluation (PE) to determine the scope and severity of Fisker’s brake complaints. The ODI will also assess potential safety-related issues from the Fisker Ocean brake complaints.

The Fisker Ocean’s entrance into the United States EV market has been challenging. The EV startup has struggled to ramp production on the Ocean and deliver the vehicles to customers.

In September 2023, the company announced plans to ramp production of the all-electric Ocean crossover SUV to 300 per day, compared to 180 units daily. The EV startup also aimed to ramp deliveries to 300 units per day.

However, by November 2023, Fisker cut its production forecasts as it struggled to deliver the Ocean to customers. In January 2024, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker shared that the company would start partnering with US auto dealers for sales.

